Online Election Voting Software Market Size Expected to Reach USD 737.2 Million by 2030, With 9.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Online Election Voting Software Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Online Election Voting Software Market By Offering (Software And Solutions), By Deployment (On-Premises And Cloud Based), By Voting Type (Anonymous Voting, Weighted Voting, Proxy Voting, And Others), By Voting Location (Polling Site, And Remote), By Application (Vote Integrity, Voter Management Services, Voter Upload Modules, Scheduling Options, Email Deliverability Reports, Third Party Scans, GDPR, Data Storage And Backups, Auditing, Security And Vote Customization), By Platform (Smartphone, PC, Tablet, Kiosks, Others), By End User (Government, Bar Associations, Universities, Award Shows, Corporate Organizations, Unions, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Election Voting Software Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 293.5 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 737.2 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”





The report analyzes the online election voting software market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

What is Online Election Voting Software? How big is the Online Election Voting Software Industry?

Report Overview:

Online election voting software is a digital platform designed to enable voters to cast their ballots electronically from any location with internet access. These software systems are equipped with a variety of features including voter authentication, ballot delivery, vote casting, and tallying. By using online election voting software, voters can avoid waiting in long lines at polling stations, and have the flexibility to cast their votes at their convenience.

Additionally, online voting systems can save costs for governments and political parties, as they can reduce the need for traditional paper-based voting systems. Online election voting software has also paved the way for the development of more secure and transparent voting systems, particularly those based on blockchain technology. Despite concerns about the security and accessibility of online voting, the use of online election voting software is expected to continue to grow in the future.

Global Online Election Voting Software Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

The global online election voting software market is driven by the need for secure, efficient, and transparent voting systems, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to the development of new and improved online voting software solutions, including blockchain-based systems that can enhance security and transparency.

As technology continues to advance, the online election voting software market is expected to grow, providing more options for voters and increasing trust in the democratic process.

Challenges:

The market also faces challenges, particularly in ensuring the integrity of the voting process and addressing accessibility issues for all voters. Concerns over the security and standardization of online voting systems also pose a challenge.

Opportunities:

Despite these challenges, the online election voting software industry presents several opportunities, including increased voter turnout, cost savings for governments, and the potential for more secure & transparent voting systems.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 293.5 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 737.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 9.9% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Agora Voting, Clear Ballot, Democracy Live, Dominion Voting Systems, Election Runner, ElectionBuddy, ElectionGuard, Electoral Reform Services, Everyone Counts, Follow My Vote, Free and Fair, Get Voting, iVote, Nemo-Q, Scytl, Simply Voting, Smartmatic, Voatz, Votem, VotingWorks, and others. Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment, Voting Type, Voting Location, Application, Platform, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Online Election Voting Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend as many countries have resorted to online voting to reduce the risk of in-person gatherings. Online election voting software providers are adapting to this shift by developing mobile-friendly platforms with robust security measures to ensure the integrity of the voting process. Overall, the smartphone segment of the online election voting software market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Additionally, governments around the world are investing heavily in technology to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in their operations. This has led to increased adoption of software solutions for government services such as tax filing, online registration, and permit applications. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated this trend, as governments have been forced to adopt digital solutions to enable remote work and ensure the continuity of government services. Overall, the government segment of the market based on end-user is expected to continue growing as governments prioritize digital transformation in the coming years.

Online Election Voting Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global online election voting software is segmented based on offering, deployment, voting type, voting location, application, platform, end-user, and region.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into software and solutions segment. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based segments. Based on voting type, the online election voting software market is segmented into Anonymous Voting, Weighted Voting, Proxy Voting, and others. Based on voting location, the market is segmented into polling sites and remote segments.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into vote integrity, voter management services, voter upload modules, scheduling options, email deliverability reports, third party scans, GDPR, data storage and backups, auditing, security, and vote customization.

Based on platform, the online election voting software industry is segmented into smartphones, PC, tablets, kiosks, and others. The smartphone segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, more and more people are opting for the convenience of voting online using their mobile devices.

The global online election voting software market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

Software

Solutions

By Deployment

On Premises

Cloud Based

By Voting Type

Anonymous Voting

Weighted Voting

Proxy Voting

By Voting Location

Polling Site

Remote

By Application

Vote Integrity

Voter Management Services

Voter Upload Modules

Scheduling Options

Email Deliverability Reports

Third Party Scans

GDPR

Data Storage and Backups

Auditing

Security And Vote Customization

By Platform

Smartphone

PC

Tablet

Kiosks

By End User

Government

Bar Associations

Universities

Award Shows

Corporate Organizations

Unions

Browse this Full Research Report | Online Election Voting Software Market By Offering, By Deployment, By Voting Type, By Voting Location, By Application, By Platform, By End User, And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global online election voting software market include -

Agora Voting

Clear Ballot

Democracy Live

Dominion Voting Systems

Election Runner

ElectionBuddy

ElectionGuard

Electoral Reform Services

Everyone Counts

Follow My Vote

Free and Fair

Get Voting

iVote

Nemo-Q

Scytl

Simply Voting

Smartmatic

Voatz

Votem

VotingWorks

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Online Election Voting Software market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Online Election Voting Software market size was valued at around US$ 293.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 737.2 million by 2030.

The need for secure and efficient voting systems is likely to drive the growth of the online election voting software market during forecast period.

Based on platform, the smartphone segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the government segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Online Election Voting Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Online Election Voting Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Online Election Voting Software Industry?

What segments does the Online Election Voting Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Online Election Voting Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Offering, Deployment, Voting Type, Voting Location, Application, Platform, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating online election voting software market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a growing trend toward online voting. The region's large population, increasing internet & smartphone penetration, and growing awareness of the benefits of digital solutions are key drivers of this trend.

In addition, many countries in the region have been forced to adopt digital solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further accelerating the growth of the market. Governments in the region are also investing heavily in online voting systems to improve the transparency, accessibility, and security of their elections.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In 2020, Voatz, a mobile voting platform, announced a collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security to test the security of its platform in a simulated election environment.

In 2018, Votem, an online voting provider, announced the launch of a blockchain-based voting platform that allows voters to cast their ballots securely and anonymously.

