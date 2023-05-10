Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Reach USD 56.33 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% - Global Analysis by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMR estimates that the patient engagement solutions market will reach USD 56.33 billion by 2028, from USD 17.56 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2028.



Healthcare providers and patients work together actively through patient engagement platforms to provide care without interacting in person. Healthcare facilities can streamline processes by leveraging digital technologies, allowing for improved coordination, individualization, and accessibility of health care.

Digital health services and telemedicine are gradually gaining acceptance around the world, as the Covid-19 pandemic encouraged minimal face-to-face contact. Patient engagement platforms that are digitally enabled have grown in popularity as a result, allowing patients to communicate with healthcare providers while reducing the difficulties associated with health literacy and complex healthcare systems.

With the advancement of healthcare technology, it has become crucial for care providers to develop a robust digital presence and engagement platform to create an engaging experience for patients. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, patient engagement platforms are becoming more advanced, and patient journeys are becoming more personalized. Using these solutions can help you improve diagnostics and care processes, understand treatment variability, and improve outcomes for patients.

Key Findings of Market Report

A growing patient-centric approach to healthcare is expected to drive growth in the industry.

Increasing healthcare spending and mobile health are creating numerous opportunities for growth.

The favorable regulatory environment, as well as the improvement in the quality of healthcare solutions and services, will enable the market for electronic health records to grow.

Growth of smartphones and tablets combined with software and application management services to grow the market for patient engagement solutions in the market.

As digitization and technological advancements continue to increase, patient engagement solutions demand will grow.



Global Patient Engagement Solutions Industry: Growth Drivers

Patient engagement solutions are expected to grow significantly in the next few years. Technology is increasingly being used to improve patient experience and health outcomes, contributing to the growth.

The patient engagement solutions market is expected to grow at a high pace as chronic conditions are expected to become more prevalent and remote patient monitoring services will become increasingly popular as patients demand these services.

Rising government expenditure on healthcare facilities will lead to a demand for patient engagement solutions in the near future. Initiatives that are being made by government agencies to make HCIT more widely adopted are growing in demand.

Healthcare providers are also seeking to improve communication and coordination between patients and healthcare providers, thereby driving the market growth.

Patient engagement solutions are also expected to grow as consumerism in the healthcare sector increases, cloud-based solutions increase adoption, healthcare analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) emerge, and cloud-based solutions become more prevalent.



Global Patient Engagement Solutions: Regional Landscape

In North America, the demand for patient engagement solutions is expected to increase with the growth of government regulations.

Health infrastructure growth and chronic disease prevalence are expected to increase demand for these services in the United States in the coming years.

The need to reduce healthcare costs, as well as ensure better access to healthcare in developing countries like China and India to grow the market.

Government policies and initiatives in the European region are expected to increase demand.

The development of mobile healthcare apps in these regions is expected to drive demand in the coming years.



Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Key Players

Innovative and expanding patient engagement solutions markets are driven by a number of key players. Investments in research can assist businesses in expanding their product portfolios. Innovations in technology, mergers & partnerships, and untapped market opportunities drive key players in the patient engagement solutions market.

CipherHealth , a provider of patient-centered communication, engagement, and insights, recently won Stevie® Awards and MedTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovation in patient-centered communications. An independent market intelligence organization, MedTech Breakthrough, whose mission is to identify the world's most important companies, technologies, and products in the health and medical technology sectors, recognized CipherHealth with the "Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution" award at its 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

a provider of patient-centered communication, engagement, and insights, recently won Stevie® Awards and MedTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovation in patient-centered communications. An independent market intelligence organization, MedTech Breakthrough, whose mission is to identify the world's most important companies, technologies, and products in the health and medical technology sectors, recognized CipherHealth with the "Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution" award at its 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. In April 2023, athenahealth, Inc., announced the athenahealth Patient Digital Engagement Index, providing medical practices with a unique way to measure patient engagement with digital tools and enhance patient-provider interactions. Providers and patients will be equipped with a more digital, technology-enabled experience that will ultimately lead to better health outcomes with the Index designed to help them measure and improve how they interact with and support their patients.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segmentation

Delivery Mode

Self-hosted

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Application Managed Services



End User

Hospitals & Providers

Healthcare Payers

Pharmaceutical Companies



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



