Leptospirosis Market Size (2023-2031) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global leptospirosis market was valued at US$ 473.82 million in 2022 and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 6.0% to reach US$ 786.91 million by 2031.

The global market for leptospirosis was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Leptospirosis is a contagious illness caused by the bacterium Leptospira. The bacteria are prevalent in soil and water, and they can be transmitted to humans and animals by contact with infected urine or tissue.

Recent Development in the Global Leptospirosis Market:

In October 2022, the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST) contributed PHP 25.3 million to developing a diagnostic test for Leptospira antigens. The diagnostic kit against Leptospira antigens is in Phase I of the project.

In July 2022, PathoDetect Extended Monsoon Fever Panel, a complete multiplex RT PCR test kit for all monsoon illnesses, was introduced by Mylab Discovery Solutions. With high sensitivity and specificity, the Extended Monsoon Fever Panel differentiates between Leptospirosis, Salmonellosis, Chikungunya, Dengue, Zika, Malaria, and other bacterial and parasite illnesses.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/leptospirosis-market/8660

Leptospirosis Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 473.82 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 786.91 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Diagnosis and Treatment, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

Several governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) support the research and development related to novel therapies.

The disease's prevalence spurs a desire for improved prevention and treatment alternatives.

Greater investment in research and development and enhanced public health outcomes.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global leptospirosis market revenue is driven by the rising number of leptospirosis patients and significant research and developments related to novel therapeutics. Furthermore, creating novel diagnostic tools, such as quick diagnostic tests and point-of-care assays, might improve leptospirosis identification and therapy, contributing to market revenue growth.

However, regulatory restrictions, distribution challenges in rural areas, and a lack of awareness among the population may limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Diagnosis & Treatment

Based on diagnosis & treatment, the global leptospirosis market is segmented into microscopic agglutination tests, complete blood count, urinalysis, and others. The microscopic agglutination test, with its largest revenue share, dominates the global market. This significant revenue share is attributed to their high sensitivity and specificity, detection of antibodies to multiple serovars of Leptospira bacteria, and widespread adoption and acceptance.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global leptospirosis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Market dominance for leptospirosis was shown by the hospital segment, which accounted for the major revenue share. Leptospirosis, a severe disorder, requires hospitalization and intensive care in severe cases like jaundice, renal failure, or pulmonary hemorrhage.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/leptospirosis-market/8660

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global leptospirosis market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region accounts for the largest leptospirosis market size in terms of revenue share. Leptospirosis is becoming more common in North America because of the desire for efficient diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives brought on by the rise in rat-borne illnesses in urban settings, contributing to the large revenue share.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for leptospirosis:

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for leptospirosis in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LEPTOSPIROSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT Diagnosis Microscopic Agglutination Test Complete Blood Count Urinalysis Others Treatment Penicillin Ampicillin Doxycycline Ceftriaxone Azithromycin Tetracycline Others GLOBAL LEPTOSPIROSIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Other

LEPTOSPIROSIS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8660

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Choroideremia Treatment Market by Type (Dorzolamide, Gene Therapy, Lutein Supplements) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Alternatives for Injectable Diabetes Care Market by Product (Insulin Pumps, Inhaled Insulin), End User (Hospitals, Diabetes Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

CFTR Correctors/Modulators Market by Drugs (Elexacaftor, Tezacaftor), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Pyrimidine Analogues Market by Type (Nucleotide Synthesis Inhibitors, Inhibitors of DNA Synthesizing Enzymes), Application (Lung Cancers, Ovarian Cancer, GI Cancers, Blood Cancers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Pharmacological Therapy, Plasma Exchange), Disease Type (Atypical, Typical) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.