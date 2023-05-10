Transplantation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50 percent reaching USD 23.37 Bn by 2029

Pune, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Transplantation Market ”. The Transplantation market size was valued at USD 13.20 Bn. in 2022. The total Transplantation Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 23.37 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 13.20 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 23.37 Bn. CAGR 8.50 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered Type, Application, End Use, Age Group, Transplant Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Transplantation Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on the transplantation market is made using a robust research methodology that provides valuable insights into key market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. To ensure accuracy and reliability, both primary and secondary research methods have been used. Primary research involved the collection of data directly from the market through surveys, interviews, and observations. This approach provided first-hand information about the market, enabling a deeper understanding of customer behavior and preferences, market trends, and other critical aspects of the industry.

Secondary research, on the other hand, involved the collection of data from published sources such as industry reports, company websites, and news articles. This type of research provided a broad overview of the market and enabled the gathering of information about industry trends, market size, and key players. Using both primary and secondary research methods, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, highlighting the key players and their strategies, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. It is a valuable resource for industry participants, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders seeking to understand the current state and future prospects of the transplantation industry.

Transplantation Market Overview

The transplantation market is a thriving sector within the healthcare industry, and it owes its growth to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma cases. The market is fiercely competitive, and many players are investing heavily in research and development to create innovative products and services.

Increasing Incidence of Transplantations is Driving Market Growth of the Transplantation Market

The increasing number of transplantation procedures worldwide is a significant driving force behind the growth of the transplantation market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer , kidney failure, COPD, and lupus often results in severe tissue and organ damage, leading to a surge in organ failures, which is among the most crucial growth factors for the global market. For example, in 2021, preliminary data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) showed that there were 41,354 organ transplants in the U.S, representing a 5.9% increase over 2020, and the annual total exceeded 40,000 for the first time.

Moreover, both emerging and developed countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., are taking measures to raise awareness about organ donation among their populations. The focus on developing healthcare infrastructure and implementing favourable reimbursement policies is also fuelling the market's growth. For instance, in India, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), a national-level organization established under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, and Family Welfare, conducts coordination and networking activities for the procurement and distribution of organs and tissues for donation and transplantation

North America region is expected to dominated the Transplantation Market growth

The global transplantation market is regionally segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America. In 2021, the North America market size was valued at USD 5.08 billion, and it is expected to dominate the global market. The region's leadership position is likely to be maintained due to the substantial demand for novel tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation. Moreover, satisfactory reimbursement plans and the rapid adoption of three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting are among the other factors that have bolstered the development of the market in the region. The presence of prominent companies in the U.S. and regulatory approvals for innovative products are also common contributing factors to the significant growth of the North America market.

Transplantation Market Segmentation

Based on Type, Tissue Products segment to dominate the Transplantation Market over the forecast period

The transplantation market is segmented into tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, preservation solutions, and others based on product types. Tissue products were the highest revenue-generating segment in 2021, accounting for 57.8% of the market share. The major products used for tissue or organ transplantation are tissue products, immunosuppressants, and preservation solutions. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of transplantation procedures such as cochlear, heart valves, bone marrow, and orthopaedic soft tissues. Additionally, new product development is fuelling market growth.

Based on Application, Tissue Implantation segment to dominate the Transplantation Market over the forecast period

Tissue transplantation holds the largest share of the transplantation market, valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2021. The replacement of skin, cornea, bones, heart valves, tendons, nerves, and veins is among the most commonly performed procedures worldwide, contributing to the dominance of tissue transplantation in the market. The increasing number of burn and accident cases, as reported by the European Road Safety Observatory in Spain with 102,362 injury accidents, is expected to further drive the demand for tissue products.

By Type

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

Others

By Application

Solid organ transplantation



o Kidney transplantation

o Liver transplantation

o Heart transplantation

o Lung transplantation

o Pancreas transplantation

Stem cell transplantation



o Autologous stem cell transplantation (using the patient's stem cells)

o Allogeneic stem cell transplantation (using stem cells from a donor)

o Umbilical cord blood transplantation (using stem cells collected from umbilical cord blood)

Tissue Transplant



o Skin transplantation

o Corneal transplantation

o Bone transplantation

o Cartilage transplantation

o Tendon and ligament transplantation

Cellular transplantation



o Islet cell transplantation (transplanting insulin-producing cells)

o T-cell transplantation (transplanting immune cells)

o Dendritic cell transplantation (transplanting cells that help stimulate the immune system)

o Mesenchymal stem cell transplantation (transplanting cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types)

By End Users

Transplant Centers

Hospitals

Others



By Age Group

Below 18

19-60

60 above



By Transplantation Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic



Transplantation Market Key Players Include:

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Zimmer Biomet

Strykers

BiolifeSolutions, Inc

ABBVIE INC

AbbVie Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and markets advanced therapies for some of the most complex and critical conditions. Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories. The company focuses on research and development in several therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology, and general medicine.

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in the development and marketing of prescription drugs for a wide range of therapeutic areas, including transplantation, oncology, urology, immunology, and infectious diseases.

Key questions answered in the Transplantation Market are:

What is Transplantation?

What was the Transplantation market size in 2021?

What is the expected Transplantation market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Transplantation Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Transplantation market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Transplantation market growth?

Which segment dominated the Transplantation market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Transplantation market?

Which region held the largest share in the Transplantation market?

Who are the key players in the Transplantation market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Product Type, End User, region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, application,

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

