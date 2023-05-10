Millicom Notifies Noteholders of Early Redemption

Luxembourg, May 10, 2023 – Millicom has notified holders of its SEK 2,000,000,000 STIBOR plus 2.35% Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Sustainability Notes due 2024 (ISIN SE0012454841) (the "Notes") of the early voluntary redemption of the Notes in full. The Notes will be redeemed on June 8, 2023, at which time the redemption price will be paid to holders of record as at May 31, 2023. In conjunction with the redemption, the Notes will be delisted from the sustainable bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Sofia Corral, Communications Director

press@millicom.com







Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com



About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,300 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments