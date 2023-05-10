Wolters Kluwer 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Shareholders approve a total dividend of €1.81 per ordinary share

May 10, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

“Looking back at the last year, I’m pleased to say it was a very good year for us with positive developments on many fronts,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at the AGM. “Our performance in 2022 extended our track record of delivering incremental improvements in key financial metrics.” In the context of innovation, she added: “For many years now, we have been investing in artificial intelligence such as machine learning and predictive analytics, and more recently large language models. We believe these technologies will advance our customers’ decision-making and productivity.”

Composition Supervisory Board

Mr. Vogelzang has been reappointed for a second term of four years with effect from May 10, 2023. Mr. Bertrand Bodson, whose first four-year term expired after the AGM, regretfully was not available for reappointment, due to his other commitments and he retired after the AGM. The Supervisory Board is conducting a search for replacing Mr. Bodson, to bring the number of its members back to seven, in line with the profile.

2022 Financial Statements and Dividend

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2022 as included in the 2022 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €1.81 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €1.18 per ordinary share, payable in May 2023. The cash dividend will be paid net of 15% dividend withholding tax where applicable.

Appointment new auditor

KPMG has been appointed as new external auditor for the financial years 2025 – 2028. Deloitte will remain responsible for the statutory audit of the 2023 and 2024 financial reporting years.

Other AGM resolutions

All other AGM voting items on the agenda were adopted. This included the resolutions to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties and the extension of the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares, to acquire shares in the company, and to cancel shares.

Shareholders represented

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person, by proxy voting, or by voting instruction, representing a total of 79.21% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

Detailed voting results by agenda item will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm shortly.

Data relevant in relation to the dividend:

May 12, 2023 Ex-dividend date: 2022 final dividend May 15, 2023 Record date: 2022 final dividend June 6, 2023 Payment date: 2022 final dividend ordinary shares June 13, 2023 Payment date: 2022 final dividend ADRs August 29, 2023 Ex-dividend date: 2023 interim dividend August 30, 2023 Record date: 2023 interim dividend September 21, 2023 Payment date: 2023 interim dividend September 28, 2023 Payment date: 2023 interim dividend ADRs





