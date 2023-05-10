EPIC iO and Ronald McDonald House Join Forces to Protect Families with AURA™ Disinfection System

FORT MILL, S.C., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO , a technology leader in applied AIoT (Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things), has announced that its ground-breaking EPIC iO AURA™ automated disinfection system has been successfully deployed at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC of GC) of Greater Charlotte. RMHC of GC provides the comforts and care of home for families whose children are receiving medical treatment in the area. EPIC iO is supporting RMHC’s mission by providing the world’s most advanced facility disinfection system and improving environmental health for vulnerable children and their families.



“The early results using the EPIC iO system are very encouraging. It provides families with additional peace of mind and confidence while staying at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Denise Cubbedge, CEO of RMHC of GC. “We do our best to make guest families safe and comfortable during their stay at Ronald McDonald House, and we want to do everything we can to eliminate the potential for surface-borne diseases,” she added.

Many ailing children are immunocompromised and thus more susceptible to pathogens including Candida auris, MRSA, Staph, Norovirus, SARS-CoV-2, Streptococcus, Influenza, and more. The EPIC iO AURA system eliminates these hazards in family residence rooms as well as in public spaces.

“Our AURA solution is a great example of how we combine AI-driven analytics, IoT sensors, and network connectivity to address real-world challenges,” said Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC iO. “We are happy and proud to be able to support RMHC of Greater Charlotte in its important mission.”

About EPIC iO AURA

EPIC iO AURA is a briefcase-sized biosecurity device that automatically and autonomously disinfects an entire room. It inactivates pathogens by transforming the air into a disinfectant that reaches every square inch of every exposed surface. It is proven to inactivate serious pathogens including Candida auris, MRSA, Staph, Norovirus, SARS-CoV-2, Streptococcus, Influenza, and more, reducing the chances of infections and making spaces safer. Compared with traditional disinfectants that use chemical sprays and foggers, the patent-pending EPIC iO AURA uses a low and slow approach to disinfect, deeply, gently, and safely throughout a room.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte

RMHC of Greater Charlotte serves the families of children being treated at a Charlotte-area medical facility. Since opening the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte in May 2011, RMHC of GC has served over 5,000 families. The House, located on the 1600 block of East Morehead Street, features approximately 35,000 square feet of living space complete with 28 bedrooms (one family per bedroom/suite). It also has a community kitchen, living room, library, playground and sitting porch. In addition, RMHC of GC opened its first Family Room in 2021. The Ronald McDonald Family Room at Caroline’s Corner serves families of children who are being treated at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. RMHC of GC is an independent 501 (c) (3) charity managed by a local board of directors which oversees operation of the home. RMHC of GC is funded and operated by the Charlotte community. The mission of the RMHC of GC is to provide the families of children being treated in area medical facilities with a safe, affordable and caring “home-away-from-home.” For more information on RMHC of GC, visit www.rmhclt.org . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About EPIC iO

EPIC iO's future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach their full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter, and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICiO.com .

