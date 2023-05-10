Braemont Capital Announces Growth Equity Investment in Vixxo

Vixxo is a Leading Provider of Tech-Enabled Facilities Maintenance Services



Braemont Investment to Support Organic and M&A-driven Growth Initiatives

DALLAS, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the “Firm”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points, announced today that it has made a growth equity investment in Vixxo Corporation (“Vixxo”), a leading provider of tech-enabled facilities maintenance services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo offers comprehensive facilities management, trade services, and project services, to the world’s leading brands. With an expansive service provider network, proactive analytics, and a cutting-edge cost management platform, Vixxo leverages its in-depth expertise to provide nationwide facilities solutions that meet the unique needs of their customers.

Vixxo has a long and established reputation in the facilities maintenance industry, leveraging its in-house technicians, network of third-party service providers and proprietary technology platform to deliver top-quality repair and maintenance services to its customers. Braemont's investment positions Vixxo to expand its service offering to capitalize on the growing demand for tech-enabled facilities maintenance solutions.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Vixxo management and ownership to continue building on the Company’s impressive track record of delivering exceptional, tech-enabled facilities maintenance services,” said Jeff Volling, Partner at Braemont Capital. “Vixxo operates in a large and growing market with a differentiated and attractive business model, making them well-positioned for future growth. Our investment will support the Vixxo team as they pursue both organic and M&A-driven growth initiatives, enabling them to further expand their market presence and strengthen their position as a leader in the industry,” continued Mr. Volling.

“Braemont’s investment in Vixxo is a strong vote of confidence in our company at an exciting point in our history. We are pleased to partner with Braemont, a firm that not only supports our strategy and business goals, but also shares our core values,” said Jim Reavey, President and CEO of Vixxo. “We look forward to continuing to build on our advantages in technology, expertise, and the ability to offer proactive analytics as we strive to perfect operations for the world’s best brands,” continued Mr. Reavey.

About Vixxo Corporation:

Vixxo is a leading provider of tech-enabled facilities maintenance services, serving convenience, grocery, restaurant and retail customers. The company's services include repair and maintenance for food and beverage equipment, HVAC/refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, and other critical service categories. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and leveraging technology, Vixxo has established a strong presence in the facilities maintenance industry.

About Braemont Capital:

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

