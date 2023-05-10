Kornit Digital Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First quarter revenues of $47.8 million, in line with prior guidance

First quarter GAAP net loss of $18.9 million; non-GAAP net loss of $13.4 million

MAX upgrades drive strong quarter for Services

Double-digit year-over-year impressions growth from several strategic customers

New Atlas MAX Poly and Direct-to-Fabric customers added in key textile regions

Set to showcase new break-through solutions at June ITMA tradeshow in Milan, Italy

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Promising indicators emerged during the first quarter in certain parts of our business, despite the persistent macroeconomic pressures,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “These indicators included the double-digit year-over-year impressions growth from several of our larger direct-to-garment (DTG) strategic accounts in the customized design market, and the continued adoption of our MAX technology. While capacity utilization is still not optimal, we see immense opportunities unfolding with major demand generating platforms and expect this market to resume growth as overall macro conditions improve.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “With our MAX technology as the cornerstone, we’ve been steadily gaining momentum on our strategy in targeting brands, retailers, and their global fulfillers, all of whom will greatly benefit from Kornit’s sustainable on-demand digital solutions, instead of existing analog production. We had a strong quarter for Atlas MAX Poly, and continued to strengthen our market-leading position in direct-to-fabric (DTF) with Presto MAX. The progress made in the first quarter offers additional proof points that our MAX technology is becoming the industry standard and an excellent solution that offers top retail quality output, increased productivity, better cost efficiencies, and new product capabilities and offerings.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “We are excited to attend the upcoming ITMA tradeshow in Milan, where we will demonstrate how digital production goes mainstream with sustainable on-demand manufacturing at scale. We will showcase a diverse range of new cutting-edge DTF and DTG solutions, including unveiling our highly anticipated Apollo, which will revolutionize markets traditionally served by analog. These new systems and solutions significantly extend the breadth of print applications and offer levels of automation never before seen in any of the markets we serve.”

First Quarter 2023 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $47.8 million compared with $83.3 million in the prior year period, primarily due to expected lower systems revenues.





GAAP gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 27.4% compared with 40.1% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 30.2% compared with 41.5% in the prior year period.





GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 7.7% to $37.2 million compared with the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses also decreased by 8.0% to $32.4 million compared with the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.9 million, or ($0.38) per basic share, compared with net loss of $5.2 million, or ($0.10) per basic share, for the first quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, or ($0.27) per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $14.7 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2023 was -30.8% compared with 1.8% for the first quarter of 2022.



Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $54 million to $59 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -19% to -27% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 468 221. The conference confirmation code is 79530398.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 79530398. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of current adverse macro-economic headwinds being caused by supply-chain delays, inflationary pressures, and rising interest rates, which have been impacting, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; acquisition related expenses; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 352,950 $ 104,597 Short-term bank deposit 101 275,033 Marketable securities 25,948 20,380 Trade receivables, net 72,968 67,360 Inventory 92,727 89,415 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 21,138 22,054 Total current assets 565,832 578,839 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 244,946 245,970 Deposits and other long-term assets 6,954 5,927 Severance pay fund 301 274 Property, plant and equipment, net 58,717 60,463 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,910 27,139 Intangible assets, net 9,233 9,890 Goodwill 29,164 29,164 Total long-term assets 381,225 378,827 Total assets 947,057 957,666 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 11,837 14,833 Employees and payroll accruals 14,857 14,255 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 4,663 5,701 Operating lease liabilities 4,975 4,989 Other payables and accrued expenses 30,127 25,592 Total current liabilities 66,459 65,370 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,349 1,223 Operating lease liabilities 25,363 21,035 Other long-term liabilities 856 1,216 Total long-term liabilities 27,568 23,474 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 853,030 868,822 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 947,057 $ 957,666





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 31,903 $ 72,514 Services 15,875 10,779 Total revenues 47,778 83,293 Cost of revenues Products 20,379 39,237 Services 14,327 10,654 Total cost of revenues 34,706 49,891 Gross profit 13,072 33,402 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 13,082 14,010 Sales and marketing 15,183 16,531 General and administrative 8,948 9,766 Total operating expenses 37,213 40,307 Operating loss (24,141 ) (6,905 ) Financial income, net 5,404 1,799 Loss before taxes on income (18,737 ) (5,106 ) Taxes on income 194 91 Net loss $ (18,931 ) $ (5,197 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.38 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 49,887,982 49,658,028 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.38 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 49,887,982 49,658,028





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 47,778 $ 83,293 GAAP cost of revenues $ 34,706 $ 49,891 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (507 ) (449 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (351 ) (385 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (263 ) (173 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (160 ) (160 ) Restructuring expenses (4) (89 ) - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 33,336 $ 48,724 GAAP gross profit $ 13,072 $ 33,402 Gross profit adjustments 1,370 1,167 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,442 $ 34,569 GAAP operating expenses $ 37,213 $ 40,307 Share-based compensation (1) (4,387 ) (4,464 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) - (512 ) Intangible assets amortization (3) (188 ) (86 ) Restructuring expenses (4) (206 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,432 $ 35,245 GAAP Financial income, net $ 5,404 $ 1,799 Foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842 (376 ) (649 ) Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 5,028 $ 1,150 GAAP Taxes on income $ 194 $ 91 Non-cash deferred tax income 221 217 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 415 $ 308 GAAP net loss $ (18,931 ) $ (5,197 ) Share-based compensation (1) 5,245 5,298 Acquisition related expenses (2) - 512 Intangible assets amortization (3) 611 419 Restructuring expenses (4) 295 - Foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842 (376 ) (649 ) Non-cash deferred tax income (221 ) (217 ) Non-GAAP net income (Loss) $ (13,377 ) $ 166 GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.38 ) $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.27 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 49,887,982 49,658,028 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 49,887,982 50,955,776 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 507 $ 449 Cost of service revenues 351 385 Research and development 1,351 1,189 Sales and marketing 1,363 1,809 General and administrative 1,673 1,466 $ 5,245 $ 5,298 (2) Acquisition related expenses General and administrative $ - $ 512 $ - $ 512 (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 263 $ 173 Cost of service revenues 160 160 Sales and marketing 188 86 $ 611 $ 419 (4) Restructuring expenses Cost of product revenues $ 89 $ - Research and development 20 - Sales and marketing 186 - $ 295 $ -





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,931 ) $ (5,197 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,873 2,580 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 2,344 8,005 Share-based compensation 5,245 5,298 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 323 528 Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities 40 3 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (5,608 ) (31,193 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 916 (2,464 ) Inventory (3,023 ) (9,036 ) Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (457 ) (408 ) Deferred taxes - (305 ) Deposits and other long term assets (1,027 ) 6 Trade payables (1,477 ) (7,444 ) Employees and payroll accruals 737 (6,470 ) Deferred revenues and advances from customers (1,038 ) (1,471 ) Other payables and accrued expenses 4,340 359 Accrued severance pay, net 99 (189 ) Other long-term liabilities (360 ) 316 Net cash used in operating activities $ (14,004 ) $ (47,082 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (3,278 ) $ (7,462 ) Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net 274,932 (410,985 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 4,000 445 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,572 11,922 Investment in marketable securities (10,024 ) (80,894 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 269,202 $ (486,974 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options $ 42 $ 299 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (135 ) (510 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (6,752 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (6,845 ) $ (211 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 248,353 $ (534,267 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 104,597 611,551 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 352,950 $ 77,284 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 173 1,292 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 365 697 Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 653 4 Receipt on account of shares - 63 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 6,037 5,746



