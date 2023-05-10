North America Adaptive Learning Software Market Size to Surpass USD 4.42 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5%

Pune,India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global North America adaptive learning software market Size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.20 billion in 2023 to USD 4.42 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The market has grown significantly over the years owing to the rising demand for personalized learning in the education sector. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled, North America Adaptive Learning Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

To improve the capabilities of the learning experience for members of Pavilion University, Docebo announced a partnership with Pavilion.





Key Takeaways-

North America adaptive learning software market is expected to flourish & reach USD 4.42 Billion in 2030

Virtual reality is being used in staff training programmers at several prominent corporations.

Adaptive learning systems are typically set up in a school district's data centre or a public cloud.

The overall performance of students taking online tests is impacted by latency difficulties, bandwidth limitations, and other network failures.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“McGraw Hill (Platinum Equity) (U.S.), DREAMBOX LEARNING, INC. (U.S.), John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (U.S.), Cerego (U.S.), Curriculum Associates, LLC (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), Docebo (Canada), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (U.S.), Pearson (U.K.), Istation (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.42 Billion Base Year 2022 North America adaptive learning software market Size in 2022 USD 1.01 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 78 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, Regional





Drivers & Restraints -

Growing Utilization of Advanced technologies will Favor Market Growth

Due to the growing utilization of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the one-to-one learning experience with the aim to get more accuracy, the one-to-one learning experience has stimulated the demand for adaptive learning software. Another reason that bolstered the demand for the product is the growing applications of AR and VR at the institutional level as well as in corporate training. Meanwhile, increasing network congestion across the U.S. could hamper the North America adaptive learning software market growth. For instance, As per Common Sense Media, around 15 - 16 million out of 50 million students in the U.S. lack either internet access or digital devices in their households.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End User

K-12

Corporate

Higher Education

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





FAQs

How big is the North America adaptive learning software market?

North America adaptive learning software market size was USD 1.01 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 4.42 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the North America adaptive learning software market?

The North America adaptive learning software market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

