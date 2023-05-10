Container Handling Equipment Market size to hit USD 1.73 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Engineering Equipment business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Container Handling Equipment Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Container Handling Equipment Market from a local and a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 755 Mn. in 2022 to USD 755 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent.



Container Handling Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 755 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 955 Mn. CAGR 4.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Equipment Type, Propulsion Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The goal of the Container Handling Equipment market report is to estimate market sizes in various countries and segments during the past few years and project those values out for the forecast period. The qualitative as well as quantitative characteristics of the industry have also been covered in the report. Furthermore, Container Handling Equipment market research provides in-depth details on important variables such as motivating factors and obstacles that are expected to determine the market's future growth. Along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the product offerings of major companies, the report also includes available and upcoming opportunities for stakeholders to invest in the Container Handling Equipment market. The scope of the report includes a detailed analysis of regional markets for the Container Handling Equipment Market.

The market report provides a detailed description of major segments with various sub-segments. Both primary and secondary collection method was used to collect the data for the Container Handling Equipment. Primary research sources include press releases, yearly reports, government websites, and the opinions of numerous specialists, analysts, experts, and researchers from different companies in Container Handling Equipment the industry. Political, social , economic and other market scenarios are examples of secondary sources.

Container Handling Equipment Market Overview

The container handling equipment is used to transport material and goods from one place to another. The market refers to the industry that produces and supplies machinery used in the ports and cargo handling facilities for moving, loading and unloading containers. The machinery includes straddle carriers, terminal tractors and other equipment designed for transporting and lifting and stacking containers.

Container Handling Equipment Market Dynamics

The safety of human labor, increasing cargo transportation, stringent emission norms for pollution control, expansion of the e-commerce, retail and logistic industries and growing use of Container Handling Equipment in various industries such as construction , manufacturing and port handling are fuelling the market growth. The market is driven by rapid industrialization, rising per capita income, increasing marine time activities and import and export activities.

The development of the technology, shifting trends towards automation of the port terminals and the increasing need for electric and hybrid equipment are the expected lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The market growth is expected to be hampered by the high capital costs of container handling equipment and the lack of management between port and equipment over the forecast period.

Container Handling Equipment Market Regional Insights

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the Container Handling Equipment Market and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing need for container transportation, infrastructure development, rising per capita income, increasing demand for environmentally friendly and electrically driven equipment and growing import and export activity for leisure and comfort commodities.

Europe is expected to have a significant growth rate for the Container Handling Equipment Market. The increasing demand for container handling equipment and the presence of the major shipping ports and terminals are the factors that are responsible for influencing the market growth.

Due to the development of the logistics and transportation sectors and the growing use of environmentally and energy-conscious equipment, North America is expected to grow significantly for the market throughout the forecast period.

Container Handling Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Rail-mounted Gantry (RMG) Cranes

Rubber-tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes

Ship-to-Shore (STS) Cranes

Straddle Carriers

Terminal Tractors

Reach Stackers

Forklift Trucks

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid



By End User

Ports

Inland Container Depots (ICDs)

Container Freight Stations (CFSs)



Container Handling Equipment Market Key Competitors include:

Kalmar (Finland)

Konecranes (Finland)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US)

SANY Group (China)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Terex Corporation (US)

Cargotec (Finland)

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (China)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

JBT Corporation (US)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Clark Material Handling Company (US)

Taylor Machine Works, Inc. (US)

Manitou BF SA (France)

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle (South Korea)

Combilift (Ireland)

Linde Material Handling GmbH (Germany)

Enersys (US)

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

China National Machinery Industry Corporation (China)

Bolzoni S.p.A. (Italy)

Tadano Ltd. (Japan)



Key questions answered in the Container Handling Equipment Market are:

What is Container Handling Equipment?

What is the CAGR of the Container Handling Equipment Market?

What was the Container Handling Equipment Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Container Handling Equipment Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Container Handling Equipment Market?

What are the major challenges that the Container Handling Equipment Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Container Handling Equipment?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Container Handling Equipment Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Container Handling Equipment Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Container Handling Equipment Market?

Who dominates the largest market share in Container Handling Equipment Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Equipment Type, Propulsion Type, End - User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

