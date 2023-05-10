Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 05/15/202305/15/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,3303,740
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.982/8.12083.510/5.980
Total Number of Bids Received 1926
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,1304,090
Total Number of Successful Bids 1624
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1624
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.982/8.12083.510/5.980
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.114/8.07084.150/5.920
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.982/8.12083.510/5.980
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.033/8.10083.776/5.960
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.114/8.07084.150/5.920
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.888/8.15083.475/5.990
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.007/8.11083.751/5.960
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.241.09