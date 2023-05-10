|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|05/15/2023
|05/15/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,330
|3,740
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.982
|/
|8.120
|83.510
|/
|5.980
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,130
|4,090
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.982
|/
|8.120
|83.510
|/
|5.980
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.114
|/
|8.070
|84.150
|/
|5.920
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.982
|/
|8.120
|83.510
|/
|5.980
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.033
|/
|8.100
|83.776
|/
|5.960
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.114
|/
|8.070
|84.150
|/
|5.920
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.888
|/
|8.150
|83.475
|/
|5.990
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.007
|/
|8.110
|83.751
|/
|5.960
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.24
|1.09
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND