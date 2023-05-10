Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel from May 16-17, 2023.



Event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 8:30 am ET

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2023/YTj1aT.cfm



The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after conclusion of live event, and the webcast replay expires on August 15, 2023.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered into a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP- 315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

