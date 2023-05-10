Avalyn Pharma Presenting at BioEquity Europe

Seattle, WA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to treat life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Lyn Baranowski, CEO, is planning to present a corporate update during the BioEquity Europe conference being held May 14-16, 2023. The presentation will be made in-person in Dublin, Ireland.

Presentation Details:

Session: New Targets and Delivery Methods for Small Molecules

Location: Convention Centre Dublin, Liffey Meeting Room 1

Time: May 15 at 11:44 AM Irish Standard Time

BioEquity Europe is designed to be the premier venue for biopharma companies looking to attract capital and expand their business development efforts. The conference attracts CEOs, CFOs and investment professionals from Europe and across the globe. For more information: https://conferences.biocentury.com/bioequity-europe.

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). ILDs are characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and are associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow ILD progression but are associated with significant toxicities, which restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. AP01, Avalyn’s lead candidate, is an inhaled formulation of pirfenidone optimized for delivery via inhalation. In a recent clinical study of two doses assessed in 91 individuals with IPF, AP01 demonstrated the potential to improve both efficacy and safety over existing therapy. More information can be found at www.avalynpharma.com.