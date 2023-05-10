Electronic Lab Notebook Market to Hit US$ 954.60 Million by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global Electronic Lab Notebook Market .

The electronic lab notebook Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.

Key Takeaways:

Technological advancements will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing need for laboratory automation will drive demand for electronic lab notebook.

North America dominates the global electronic lab notebook market.

Electronic Lab Notebook Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 636.85 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 954.60 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising need for laboratory automation will drive the revenue growth of electronic lab notebook market. Furthermore, ELN advantages such as process optimization, increased regulatory compliance, lower labor costs, higher data quality, and faster delivery are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the increasing use of high throughput systems and technological advancements are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global electronic lab notebook market from four perspectives: Product, Technology, End User, & Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global electronic lab notebook market is segmented into cross-disciplinary ELN and specific ELN. The cross-disciplinary ELN segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it meets many scientific standards, is easy to use, and appeals to a wide range of areas.

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the global electronic lab notebook market is segmented into proprietary ELN and open-source ELN. The proprietary ELN segment dominates the market because of the fast service/support, greater security and dependability, frequent availability of novel products and upgrades, and enhanced usefulness.

End User : Based on the end user, the global electronic lab notebook market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROS), academic research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical companies segment dominates the market because of the rising governmental obligations on pharmaceutical corporations to preserve data integrity, validity, and security.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global electronic lab notebook market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global electronic lab notebook market with the largest revenue share of the market. The technologically sophisticated infrastructure, regulations supporting the use of ELN in laboratories, the development of excellent laboratory practices in pharmaceutical and life science industries, the quick digitalization of records, and extensive ICT research are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global electronic lab notebook market are:

LabWare

Core Informatics

Agilent Technologies

Arxspan, LLC

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Benchling, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

LabLynx, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

The electronic lab notebook devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

ID Business Solutions Ltd., IDBS (US), and TetraScience, Inc. (US), a supplier of R&D data cloud for scientific discovery, combined the Tetra Data Platform with IDBS's E-Workbook for R&D data automation in April 2021.

ID Business Solutions Ltd., IDBS (U.S.), launched a combined E-WorkBook electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) with AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.'s (U.S.) SCIEX Analyst Software in September 2020, expanding IDBS's current family of integrations.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ELECTRONIC LAB NOTEBOOK MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Cross-disciplinary ELN Specific ELN GLOBAL ELECTRONIC LAB NOTEBOOK MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Proprietary ELN Open-source ELN GLOBAL ELECTRONIC LAB NOTEBOOK MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Academic Research Institutes Others

ELECTRONIC LAB NOTEBOOK MARKET TOC

