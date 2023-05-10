MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

VONORE, Tenn., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended April 2, 2023.



Highlights:

Unless otherwise indicated, the highlights and commentary provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which exclude the NauticStar segment results reported as discontinued operations.

Net sales for the third quarter were $166.8 million, down 1.5% from the prior-year period

Net income from continuing operations was $22.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, down 6.3% and 2.3%, respectively, from the prior-year period

Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.36, which equaled our record in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $33.0 million, down 5.8% from the prior-year period

Record operating cash flow due to strong earnings and diligent working capital management

Share repurchases of $7.0 million during the quarter

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Our business has performed extremely well through the fiscal third quarter, delivering financial results which have exceeded expectations. Adjusted diluted net income per share tied our record from last year for the best fiscal third quarter in the Company’s history. Our exceptional operating results and diligent working capital management also continued into the third quarter, resulting in record operating cash flow.”

Brightbill continued, “During the quarter, we achieved our goal of refilling dealer inventories to optimal levels ahead of the summer selling season. Despite near-term macroeconomic headwinds, retail activity has performed closer to the upper end of our range of expectations through our fiscal third quarter. Our robust portfolio of innovative products and healthy dealer inventory levels position us to capitalize on the summer selling season. Additionally, our fortress balance sheet provides us with abundant financial flexibility to pursue our capital allocation priorities, first and foremost of which is investment in growth. We are laying the foundation for future growth by actively investing in targeted initiatives designed to take advantage of the strong underlying secular industry trends.”

Third Quarter Results

Unless otherwise indicated, the financial results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which exclude the NauticStar segment results reported as discontinued operations.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $166.8 million, down $2.6 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The net sales decrease reflects changes in model mix, decreased sales volumes, increased dealer incentives, and decreased options and content sales, partially offset by higher prices. Dealer incentives include higher floor plan financing costs and other incentives as a result of increased dealer inventories and interest rates.

Gross profit decreased $1.5 million and gross profit margin decreased 50 basis points in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decreased margin was mainly due to higher costs from inflationary pressures, changes in model mix, higher dealer incentives, and increased warranty costs, partially offset by higher prices and improved production efficiencies.

Operating expenses increased $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to the prior-year period primarily as a result of increased boat show related costs and investments in digital marketing.

Net income from continuing operations was $22.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $24.3 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income from continuing operations per share was $1.28, compared to $1.31 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted Net Income was $24.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $25.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share was flat as a result of reduced weighted average share count and short-term investment income.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $35.0 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.8 percent for the third quarter, down from 20.7 percent for the prior-year period.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “We are raising our guidance for the full year based on our strong performance and incremental retail demand visibility. Based on retail sales results through our fiscal third quarter and the general expectation that the onset of a potential downturn has been pushed into fiscal 2024, we now expect retail demand to perform closer to the high end of our range of expectations. We believe these conditions will allow us to achieve full-year wholesale unit sales at the upper end of our range of scenarios.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is now expected to be approximately $656 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of approximately $5.05. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $30 million for the full year.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal third quarter 2023 results today, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoons.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023



MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, April 3, April 2, April 3, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 166,776 $ 169,343 $ 495,480 $ 444,393 Cost of sales 124,178 125,269 368,682 333,376 Gross profit 42,598 44,074 126,798 111,017 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,927 3,017 10,748 9,966 General and administrative 9,156 8,964 26,874 26,881 Amortization of other intangible assets 489 489 1,467 1,467 Goodwill impairment — — — 1,100 Total operating expenses 13,572 12,470 39,089 39,414 Operating income 29,026 31,604 87,709 71,603 Other income (expense): Interest expense (695 ) (341 ) (1,923 ) (1,080 ) Interest income 1,195 — 1,967 — Income before income tax expense 29,526 31,263 87,753 70,523 Income tax expense 6,744 6,957 20,353 16,126 Net income from continuing operations 22,782 24,306 67,400 54,397 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (272 ) (3,371 ) (21,139 ) (7,674 ) Net income $ 22,510 $ 20,935 $ 46,261 $ 46,723 Net income (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ 1.30 $ 1.33 $ 3.80 $ 2.92 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.19 ) (1.19 ) (0.41 ) Net income $ 1.28 $ 1.14 $ 2.61 $ 2.51 Diluted Continuing operations $ 1.28 $ 1.31 $ 3.78 $ 2.89 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.18 ) (1.19 ) (0.40 ) Net income $ 1.27 $ 1.13 $ 2.59 $ 2.49 Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 17,559,920 18,295,949 17,725,208 18,622,878 Diluted earnings per share 17,748,910 18,487,346 17,851,655 18,796,867





MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) April 2, June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,453 $ 34,203 Held-to-maturity securities 73,914 — Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $155 and $214, respectively 18,688 22,472 Inventories, net 55,268 58,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,673 7,232 Current assets associated with discontinued operations — 23,608 Total current assets 185,996 146,110 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,510 55,823 Goodwill 28,493 28,493 Other intangible assets, net 35,951 37,418 Deferred income taxes 14,331 21,525 Deferred debt issuance costs, net 330 406 Other long-term assets 2,663 1,290 Non-current assets associated with discontinued operations — 5,987 Total assets $ 338,274 $ 297,052 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 27,335 $ 23,375 Income tax payable 5,582 4,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,070 54,437 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 4,004 2,873 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 7,887 Total current liabilities 102,991 93,172 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 50,391 53,676 Unrecognized tax positions 6,469 6,358 Other long-term liabilities 2,276 198 Total liabilities 162,127 153,404 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 17,571,882 shares at April 2, 2023 and 18,061,437 shares at June 30, 2022 176 181 Additional paid-in capital 82,827 96,584 Retained earnings 93,144 46,883 Total stockholders' equity 176,147 143,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 338,274 $ 297,052





Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, April 3, April 2, April 3, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 900 900 — % 2,457 2,569 (4.4 ) % Crest 722 855 (15.6 ) % 2,344 2,261 3.7 % Aviara 34 29 17.2 % 100 71 40.8 % Consolidated 1,656 1,784 (7.2 ) % 4,901 4,901 — % Net Sales: MasterCraft $ 117,630 $ 119,956 (1.9 ) % $ 339,315 $ 318,744 6.5 % Crest 36,369 38,959 (6.6 ) % 116,595 101,457 14.9 % Aviara 12,777 10,428 22.5 % 39,570 24,192 63.6 % Consolidated $ 166,776 $ 169,343 (1.5 ) % $ 495,480 $ 444,393 11.5 % Net sales per unit: MasterCraft $ 131 $ 133 (1.5 ) % $ 138 $ 124 11.3 % Crest 50 46 8.7 % 50 45 11.1 % Aviara 376 360 4.4 % 396 341 16.1 % Consolidated 101 95 6.3 % 101 91 11.0 % Gross margin 25.5 % 26.0 % (50) bps 25.6 % 25.0 % 60 bps



Non-GAAP Measures



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as net income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include share-based compensation, business development consulting costs, and goodwill impairment. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, business development consulting costs, and goodwill impairment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, due to the effects of discontinued operations, as discussed above, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis, for all periods presented.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, % of Net April 3, % of Net April 2, % of Net April 3, % of Net 2023 sales 2022 sales 2023 sales 2022 sales Net income from continuing operations $ 22,782 13.7 % $ 24,306 14.4 % $ 67,400 13.6 % $ 54,397 12.2 % Income tax expense 6,744 6,957 20,353 16,126 Interest expense 695 341 1,923 1,080 Interest income (1,195 ) — (1,967 ) — Depreciation and amortization 2,622 2,507 7,833 7,329 EBITDA 31,648 19.0 % 34,111 20.1 % 95,542 19.3 % 78,932 17.8 % Share-based compensation 1,026 894 2,892 2,927 Business development consulting costs(a) 312 — 312 — Goodwill impairment(b) — — — 1,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,986 19.8 % $ 35,005 20.7 % $ 98,746 19.9 % $ 82,959 18.7 %

(a) Represents non-recurring third-party costs associated with business development activities, primarily relating to consulting costs for evaluation and execution of internal growth and other strategic initiatives.

(b) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, April 3, April 2, April 3, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income from continuing operations $ 22,782 $ 24,306 $ 67,400 $ 54,397 Income tax expense 6,744 6,957 20,353 16,126 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 462 462 1,386 1,386 Share-based compensation 1,026 894 2,892 2,927 Business development consulting costs(a) 312 — 312 — Goodwill impairment(b) — — — 1,100 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 31,326 32,619 92,343 75,936 Adjusted income tax expense(c) 7,205 7,502 21,239 17,465 Adjusted Net Income $ 24,121 $ 25,117 $ 71,104 $ 58,471 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 1.37 $ 1.37 $ 4.01 $ 3.14 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 3.98 $ 3.11 Weighted average shares used for the computation of (d): Basic Adjusted net income per share 17,559,920 18,295,949 17,725,208 18,622,878 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 17,748,910 18,487,346 17,851,655 18,796,867

(a) Represents non-recurring third-party costs associated with business development activities, primarily relating to consulting costs for evaluation and execution of internal growth and other strategic initiatives.

(b) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(c) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

(d) Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, April 3, April 2, April 3, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.28 $ 1.31 $ 3.78 $ 2.89 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.38 0.38 1.14 0.87 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.03 0.02 0.08 0.07 Share-based compensation 0.06 0.05 0.16 0.16 Business development consulting costs(a) 0.02 — 0.02 — Goodwill impairment(b) — — — 0.06 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 1.77 1.76 5.18 4.05 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(c) (0.41 ) (0.40 ) (1.20 ) (0.94 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 3.98 $ 3.11

(a) Represents non-recurring third-party costs associated with business development activities, primarily relating to consulting costs for evaluation and execution of internal growth and other strategic initiatives.

(b) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(c) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.





