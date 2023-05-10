[Latest] Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.2 Billion by 2030 at a 5.5% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

NEW YORK, United States, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Thermoplastic Pipe Market By Product (Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes And Thermoplastic Composite Pipes), By Polymer Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinyl Chloride And Others), By Application (Onshore And Offshore), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Mining & Dredging, And Utilities & Renewables) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thermoplastic Pipe Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Thermoplastic Pipe? How big is the Thermoplastic Pipe Industry?

Report Overview:

The study investigates the factors that are driving the worldwide thermoplastic pipe market, the factors that are restraining or challenging it, and the effect that these factors will have on demand over the course of the forecast period. In addition to this, the research investigates new possibilities that are opening up in the thermoplastic pipe sector.

Thermoplastic pipes have characteristics that are one of a kind, such as the ability to be flexible, to have a lower cost of installation, to have a higher flow rate, to have superior chemical resistance, to have a high mechanical strength, and to be resistant to rust. The thermoplastic pipes are favoured over the metal pipes, and as a result, they are utilised extensively in gas and oil offshore drilling. This preference is due to the favourable features supplied by the thermoplastic pipes. The chemical industry, municipal government, and the mining and dredging industries are some of the other application areas in which thermoplastics are utilised.

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The expansion of the market is being driven by the rising demand from the oil and gas industries.

It is projected that an increase in demand from the oil and gas sector for materials that are resistant to corrosion would be the primary driver of future market expansion for thermoplastic pipes. Pipeline corrosion results in the oxidation and electrochemical degradation of the structure of a pipe over time. The use of thermoplastics in the production and transportation of oil and gas is an efficient and effective approach for preventing corrosion. This method is also very cost-effective.

Because of these pipes' lighter weight and greater resilience to corrosion in comparison to metals, oil and gas firms are now able to explore and produce from oilfields that are located further offshore. For example, in May 2020, Oil Review Middle East, a publication devoted to the oil and gas business in the Middle East, reported that the cost of corrosion to the worldwide oil and gas industry was predicted to be larger than USD 60 billion, with the United States paying for an estimated $27 billion towards the overall sum. It is estimated that annual damages to the global economy caused by corrosion in refineries amount to USD 15 billion in this region.

The increasing demand for materials that are resistant to corrosion in the oil and gas industry is the primary factor driving growth in the market for thermoplastic pipes.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players GFD, SoluForce B.V., Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Alwasail Industrial Company, Solvay, PETRON THERMOPLAST, Harwal Group of Companies, Baker Hughes Company, PESTEC, Strohm, SuKo Polymer Machine Tech Co., Ltd., TOPOLO, GULF PLASTIC INDUSTRIES, KPT Piping System, Saumya Technocrates Pvt. Ltd., IPEX, Simtech, Truflo and ATP polymer among others. Key Segment By Product, Polymer Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Thermoplastic Pipe Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for thermoplastic pipe may be broken down into distinct submarkets on the basis of the product, the kind of polymer, the application, the industry vertical, and the geography.

The global market for thermoplastic pipes can be broken down into two categories, reinforced thermoplastic pipes and thermoplastic composite pipes, according to the product. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that reinforced thermoplastic pipes will have the majority share of the market. The expansion in this sector can be due to the features of the material, which include high strength, ultra-low permeability, resilience to high pressure and high temperatures, as well as resistance to corrosion. It is also the most cost-effective alternative to steel pipes, making it applicable in many different industries, including the oil and gas industry, the chemical industry, and others. This makes it the ideal alternative to steel pipes. As a result of this aspect, the demand for RTP during the timeframe that was forecast will increase at an exponential rate.

Polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyvinyl chloride, and other types of thermoplastics make up the majority of the worldwide thermoplastic pipe market. Other types of thermoplastics include others. During the time period covered by the forecast, it is anticipated that the polyethylene sector would seize the greatest share of the market. Polyethylene is a robust thermoplastic material that is used for a wide variety of pressure applications such as the transportation of drinking water and natural gas, irrigation, sewers and drainage lines. Other applications include drainage lines and sewers. In addition, PE pipe can be extruded in a number of different sizes. It is not only lightweight but also flexible and easy to weld. The inside of it has a smooth surface, which allows for superior flow characteristics. Continuous research into the material has resulted in significant improvements to its performance, which has led to a rapid increase in its utilization by major water and gas utility companies across the globe.

Due to the fact that the pipes may be welded, they can be butt-welded or electrofused-welded to longer lengths, which results in joints that are more durable. As a result of these advantages, private equity currently commands the highest market share in 2022.

The market can be broken down into onshore and offshore categories depending on the application.

The market is segmented into the following categories according to the industrial vertical: oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining and dredging, and utilities and renewables.

The global Thermoplastic Pipe market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Thermoplastic Composite Pipes

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene



Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Mining & Dredging

Utilities & Renewables

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Thermoplastic Pipe market include -

GFD

SoluForce B.V.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Alwasail Industrial Company

Solvay

PETRON THERMOPLAST

Harwal Group of Companies

Baker Hughes Company

PESTEC

Strohm

SuKo Polymer Machine Tech Co. Ltd.

TOPOLO

GULF PLASTIC INDUSTRIES

KPT Piping System

Saumya Technocrates Pvt. Ltd.

IPEX

Simtech

Truflo and ATP polymer

Among Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Thermoplastic Pipe industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thermoplastic Pipe Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thermoplastic Pipe Industry?

What segments does the Thermoplastic Pipe Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, Polymer Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest thermoplastic pipe market share during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the increasing energy demand with a growing population base in the region and the growing emphasis by the governments on renewable sources of energy. For instance, according to secondary sources, in 2021, the Asia Pacific region's primary energy consumption was 272.45 exajoules, an increase of more than 6% over the previous year.

North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the projected period. The growth in the North American region is attributed to the growing demand for thermoplastic pipes from the water and wastewater industry and the growing exploration and production activity in the oil & gas industry. For instance, as per the US Energy Information Administration, US dry natural gas production from shale accounted 28.5 trillion cubic feet in 2022 which is around 80% of total US dry natural gas production.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2021, TechnipFMC acquired Magma Global, the leading provider of composite pipe technology to support the Energy Transition. Magma technology enables the manufacturing of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) from Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) polymer, which is exceptionally resistant to corrosive substances such as CO2. With this collaboration, both companies develop a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) that will be used in the Brazilian pre-salt areas.

In June 2022, the Wienerberger Group, the world's leading supplier of building materials and infrastructure solutions, acquired Vargon d.o.o. Through the acquisition, the company strengthens the market position of its Piping Solutions Business Unit in South-Eastern Europe.

In February 2022, SIMONA AG acquired PEAK Pipe Systems Limited. The acquisition will help SIMONA Group's strategy realignment, to achieve a strong emphasis on applications while assisting the Group in its efforts to reach its growth ambitions in the EMEA infrastructure and aquaculture industries. Furthermore, as a result of the acquisition, the Group's product portfolio in the UK will be significantly expanded, while its overall position in this attractive, niche market will be strengthened.

