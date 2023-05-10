DJmolding Introduced Custom Plastic Injection Molding Services for Domestic and International Clients

Huizhou, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJmolding, a leading provider of plastic injection molding solutions, has announced the launch of its custom plastic injection molding services. The bespoke solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of businesses across a wide range of industries, providing high-quality plastic injection molding solutions that are tailored to meet their unique requirements.

With over a decade of experience in the plastic injection molding industry, DJmolding is recognized for its commitment to excellence, and the launch of its new custom plastic injection molding services is no exception. The company has invested in state-of-the-art technology and equipment, allowing it to provide unparalleled precision and efficiency in its plastic injection molding processes.

"The new custom plastic injection molding solutions from DJmolding are aimed at businesses that require custom-made plastic components for their products. These solutions enable businesses to create complex plastic parts with ease, while ensuring the highest level of accuracy and quality. DJmolding can produce plastic components in a wide range of shapes and sizes, from small precision parts to large, complex components," said James Yuan, a company spokesperson.

"Our new custom plastic injection molding solutions can be a game-changer for businesses looking for custom-made plastic components. The advanced technology and equipment, combined with our expertise, allows us to create plastic parts that are tailored to our customers' specific requirements. Whether someone needs a small precision part or a large, complex component, we can deliver the quality and accuracy they need. We now offer both high and low volume injection molding solutions" he added.

DJmolding's custom plastic injection molding services are meant for businesses across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical devices, and consumer goods. The company's state-of-the-art technology and equipment, combined with its experienced team of professionals, enable it to provide high-quality plastic injection molding solutions that meet the most demanding requirements.

"Our manufacturing experts work closely with our customers to ensure that we understand their needs. We can provide advice and guidance on the design and manufacturing process, and we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver exceptional customer service," said the CEO of the Huizhou city, Guangdong, China-based company.

Djmolding boasts a factory spanning over 15000 square meters, equipped with diverse plastic injection tooling divisions that possess a range of machinery and expertise. This allows the plastic injection molding manufacturer to offer tools for a wide range of products, from small and precise mobile phone parts to large automotive parts. The tools are primarily exported to Europe, Japan, and the USA.

About the Company

Huizhou Djmolding Co., Ltd, or simply DJmolding, is a leading injection molding service provider in China.