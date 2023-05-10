Animoca Brands partners with ALTAVA Group to license its BAYC NFTs for ALTAVA’s BAGC project

Singapore, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA Group , a luxury fashion brand that brings culture-defining brands into the metaverse, has announced a licensing partnership with Animoca Brands , the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, to make use of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in Animoca Brands’ portfolio.

Animoca Brands, which is an investor in ALTAVA, has agreed to license the BAYC intellectual property that it owns to ALTAVA’s Bored Ape Golf Club (BAGC) project. BAGC is a golf-themed derivative of Bored Ape Yacht Club that uses BAYC NFTs belonging to The Sandbox, Elite Apes, and Animoca Brands.

All of Animoca Brands’ BAYC NFTs licensed to the project, along with BAYC NFTs licensed by The Sandbox , will be assigned to a special edition class in the BAGC digital collection. The Special Edition BAGC NFTs will sport outfits branded by Animoca Brands and The Sandbox.

The utility built into the NFTs of the BAGC collection includes:

Custom physical “IRL” BAGC-branded golf merchandise Access to some of the most exclusive golf country clubs in Korea, Turkey, and Vietnam Voxel twins of special edition BAGC NFTs for use in The Sandbox IP ownership, licensing, and management service

The IP ownership, licensing, and management service is particularly interesting to end-users. Recognizing that most NFT holders do not have the capability to monetize their IP, ALTAVA has set up a dedicated team to handle IP monetization on behalf of holders.

BAGC is a community-driven initiative and there is no official collaboration, partnership, or other affiliation with Yuga Labs, Inc.

About ALTAVA Group

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a high-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

