Chertoff Capital Advises Precise Systems Inc. on its Investment by Bluestone Investment Partners

Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Precise Systems, Inc. (“Precise” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced engineering, full-lifecycle program management, and software development services to the U.S. Department of Defense, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Bluestone Investment Partners (“Bluestone”) to accelerate the growth of its business. The transaction was consummated in January 2023.

Chertoff Capital LLC (“Chertoff Capital”), the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Precise.

With an over 30-year track record as a Defense contractor, Precise provides mission readiness and software development services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force including: electronic warfare (EW), unmanned systems, airborne weapons systems, software solutions development, acquisition lifecycle support and security. The company has grown organically by positioning itself as a leader across key U.S. Defense priorities and executing on complex requirements for its customers.

Jason Kaufman, president of Chertoff Capital said, “Bluestone’s strategic investment in Precise creates a powerhouse in the Navy systems engineering market. Tom Curtis and Scott Pfister built an exceptionally well-managed company, which Bluestone's principals quickly recognized. Chertoff was honored to bring together some of our most trusted relationships to accelerate Tom's and Scott's vision for growing Precise."

Ryan Hoffman, principal at Chertoff Capital said, “With its robust contract portfolio, outstanding financial profile and scaled employee base of over 800 personnel, Precise is exceptionally well-positioned to thrive as a Private Equity-backed platform. From the outset of our process, the Precise team sought a partner that could support both its organic and inorganic growth objectives while simultaneously providing some shareholder liquidity. We orchestrated a robust auction process that sought to provide Precise with options and Bluestone quickly emerged as the ideal partner to support Precise’s next phase of expansion. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to advise Precise and congratulate Precise and Bluestone on an excellent outcome.”

Precise CEO Scott Pfister said, “Chertoff Capital was a fantastic advisor throughout the entire M&A process. From day one, the full team helped Precise develop our story and communicate our value proposition for prospective buyers. Chertoff Capital was instrumental in guiding us through the process and ultimately led us to a tremendous partner in Bluestone Investment Partners.”

About Chertoff Capital

Chertoff Capital is an industry leading investment bank serving high-growth, mission-focused companies in the national security, information security, and government technology markets. Chertoff Capital provides clients with a highly differentiated advisory offering that brings together transaction expertise with unparalleled business strategy insights. Chertoff Capital professionals have advised on well over 100 transactions over the last 20 years.

About Precise Systems

Precise Systems is a professional services company providing advanced engineering, program and project management, acquisition and lifecycle support, and information technology services. Founded in 1990, the Company has provided cutting-edge solutions and support to the Department of Defense since its establishment. Precise Systems understands and provides expert consultation on network and weapons systems programs, maintenance and modernization programs, and sustainment programs.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector.