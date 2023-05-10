Marizyme Announces IP Developments for DuraGraft® and Its Pipeline Products

JUPITER, FL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Marizyme, Inc. ("Marizyme" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MRZM), a multi-technology biomedical company focused on the accelerated development and commercialization of medical technologies that improve patient health outcomes, announced today that it has recently received additional granted patents and notices of allowance for three of its core technologies in several key markets further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property.

Patents have recently been granted in the United States, India, South Korea, and Vietnam covering the Company’s flagship commercial product, DuraGraft™, and patent applications have additionally been allowed in Canada and Vietnam. The issued patents and allowed patent applications protect Marizyme’s flagship commercial product DuraGraft, a first-in-class CE marked intra-operative graft storage solution used during bypass surgeries that is authorized for use in Europe and other countries outside of the United States. It is considered an investigational product in the United States and is not yet authorized for use in the United States.

“The countries in which patents are allowed or granted represent large and rapidly expanding cardiac surgery markets and significantly expand our patent estate for DuraGraft and present tremendous commercialization and licensing opportunities for us,” said David Barthel, Marizyme’s CEO.

The DuraGraft patent portfolio now includes granted patents and pending applications in over 30 countries throughout the world, including patents granted in the United States, Europe, Australia, India, Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, and several Asian countries, and pending related applications in the U.S. and other countries.

Another patent application covering Marizyme’s Krillase™ enzyme technology was recently allowed in Europe resulting in additional patent protection. The patent relates to mixtures of enzymes from Antarctic krill for use in the treatment of a disease related to, or an inflammatory condition caused by, a biofilm formed on a soft tissue of a mammal with the treatment including treating soft tissue with Krillase to remove or prevent formation of a biofilm. Krillase products are currently under development and not yet authorized for use.

Additionally, a patent application covering Marizyme’s MATLOC™ technology was also recently allowed in Europe. The patent application relates to a method for mixing two reagents to produce a detectable reaction in a microfluidic chip. The method allows for the detection of albumin and/or creatinine using a passive mixing microfluidic chip to be potentially used for chronic kidney disease assessment. MATLOC devices are currently under development and not yet authorized for use.

Marizyme’s global patent and IP portfolio is managed by Dentons US LLP, the world’s largest law firm with hundreds of patent lawyers and IP professionals in more than 80 countries. Dentons US LLP provides quality seamless legal services on an international scale. Dentons has been consistently ranked for the past years as a top leading life sciences and health care law firm. “Joining forces with Dentons has allowed Marizyme to step up innovation, growth and value creation in markets around the world, which is important as we continue to expand and protect our intellectual property,” said David Barthel.

Marizyme is a multi-technology biomedical company dedicated to the accelerated development and commercialization of medical technologies that improve patient health outcomes. Marizyme is focused on the development and commercialization of medical technologies, devices and related products. Currently, we are focused on developing three medical technologies and products – DuraGraft™, MATLOC™ and Krillase™ – each of which is backed by a portfolio of patented or patent-pending assets.

DuraGraft® is approved for use in the EU as well as certain other markets. DuraGraft™ has not been approved for use in the U.S. MAR-FG-001, MATLOC™ and Krillase™ are not approved for sales in any market. For more information about Marizyme, please visit www.marizyme.com.

For information relating to the IP of Marizyme, Inc. please contact info@marizyme.com or 914-714-8615.

