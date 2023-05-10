Sports Research Enters a New Era

Family-owned and operated wellness industry veteran company embraces a new visual identity as part of “Sport of Life” philosophy, and a host of other rebranding strategies—including a new website for flagship brand, Sweet Sweat, fresh campaigns with UFC talent, and appointment of former Nike and Apple veteran as VP of Marketing, to reach new audiences.



SAN PEDRO, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Research , the leading family-owned and operated vitamin, supplement, and performance essentials-based company, has officially entered an ongoing rebranding phase. The 43-year-old company, founded by Jeff Pedersen, has been a leader in the wellness space since the 1980s. The family anticipates that the rebranding strategy—including new brand colors, logo, and social media identity—will modernize, evolve and uphold the company’s spot as a leading lifestyle brand.

“Since 1980 we’ve had a mindset that we'd rather innovate than stagnate,” says Jeff Pedersen, CEO and Chairman, describing the history of the company and its vision for the future. "As we move into a new era of growth, we are re-introducing Sports Research to an increasingly discerning, passionate, and engaged community.” The in-depth redesign of the old packaging, including a new color palette, and cross-platform rebranding, now better reflects the quality of their products.

The company’s nearly 3-year relationship with the UFC has also experienced a refresh throughout this process, featuring new partnerships with a roster of high caliber strikers, and Sweet Sweat users such as bantamweight star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, “The Tarantula” Jalin Turner, Brian “T-City” Ortega and flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. These collaborations are expected to bring a whole new range of fitness lovers to the Sweet Sweat universe through the Octagon.

Sports Research re-introduced itself, and announced these changes, to its beloved cult following and future customer base by launching a brand new rebranded version of its website, SportsResearch.com. Sweet Sweat, its flagship product and brand, for the first time, now lives and thrives as a separate entity on a brand new website for its own dedicated following of fitness lovers, SweetSweat.com.

Sports Research has also brought on former Nike and Apple marketing veteran, Robbie LaBelle, to help optimize new brand pivots and tap into the markets that will help usher in this period of growth and transformation. The marketing leader has deep expertise in brand strategy, spearheading disruptive innovation, and leading strong brands, like Sports Research, to groundbreaking, industry-altering results.

"The Sport of Life is not just a tagline, it's a philosophy that embodies our brand's commitment to helping our customers lead their best lives,” says LaBelle.

“We understand that life is a marathon, not a sprint, and we're here to provide the support and tools needed to keep our customers thriving every step of the way. I'm excited to join a team that shares this vision and to help spread the message of the Sport of Life to inspire and empower our community."

About Sports Research:

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned and operated company founded on a passion for fitness, wellness, and healing. Our flagship product, Sweet Sweat, quickly gained popularity and paved the way for a wide range of proven, research-backed health and fitness products designed for every body - inside and out. At Sports Research, we are committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and materials sourced from around the world, many of which have been the center of scientific studies, just like our name implies. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping people live their best lives by providing innovative and effective health and fitness solutions. To learn more about our commitment to quality and our range of products, visit our new websites: sportsresearch.com and sweetsweat.com.

