PIMCO Launches New ETF, the PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Exchange-Traded Fund (CMDT)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets, has announced the launch of the PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Exchange-Traded Fund (CMDT), a new offering in its expanding suite of ETFs. In addition to potential returns from CMDT’s commodity investments, the ETF aims to provide investors with an effective hedge against inflation and further diversification for their overall portfolio.



The fund will invest in a broad range of commodity-linked instruments and seek out diverse sources of excess returns by incorporating multi-factor considerations such as storage costs of physical commodities and historic performance trends.

CMDT will be managed by Greg Sharenow, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager; Lewis Hagedorn, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Andrew DeWitt, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Jerome Schneider, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager; and Andrew Wittkop, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

“Persistent elevated inflation is a concern for investors who want to mitigate the negative effect of rising prices on their long-term savings,” said Mr. Sharenow. “Historically commodities have acted as an effective hedge against inflation, and in today’s volatile markets we believe the asset class also is a compelling option for investors looking for a well-diversified portfolio.”

CMDT, like many PIMCO ETF offerings, embraces an active management approach that aims to help investors meet their long-term investment objectives. Investors can trade CMDT on the NYSE, effective May 10th.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information are contained in the fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, if available, which may be obtained by contacting your investment professional or PIMCO representative or by visiting www.pimco.com. Please read them carefully before you invest or send money.

Investments made by the Fund and the results achieved by the Fund are not expected to be the same as those made by any other PIMCO-advised Fund, including those with a similar name, investment objective or policies. A new or smaller Fund’s performance may not represent how the Fund is expected to or may perform in the long-term. New Funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller Funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. The Fund may be forced to sell a comparatively large portion of its portfolio to meet significant shareholder redemptions for cash, or hold a comparatively large portion of its portfolio in cash due to significant share purchases for cash, in each case when the Fund otherwise would not seek to do so, which may adversely affect performance.

Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results.

Exchange Traded Funds (“ETF”) are afforded certain exemptions from the Investment Company Act. The exemptions allow, among other things, for individual shares to trade on the secondary market. Individual shares cannot be directly purchased from or redeemed by the ETF. Purchases and redemptions directly with ETFs are only accomplished through creation unit aggregations or “baskets” of shares. Shares of an ETF, traded on the secondary market, are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investment policies, management fees and other information can be found in the individual ETF’s prospectus. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of fees, such as brokerage commissions, and other fees to financial intermediaries. In addition, an investor may incur costs attributed to the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay to purchase shares of the Fund (bid) and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept for shares of the Fund (ask) when buying or selling shares in the secondary market (the bid-ask spread). Due to the costs inherent in buying or selling Fund shares, frequent trading may detract significantly from investment returns. Investment in Fund shares may not be advisable for investors who expect to engage in frequent trading. Net Asset Value (NAV) represents an ETF’s per-share value. The per-share value of an ETF is calculated by dividing the total value of the securities in its portfolio, less any liabilities, by the number of ETF shares outstanding. ETF shares are valued as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE Arca (normally 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time) (The “NYSE Close”) on each business day. The Fund’s Net Asset Value, shares outstanding and total net assets are calculated as of the close of regular trading on each day that the NYSE Arca is open, and do not reflect security transactions or Fund shares created or redeemed on the date stated. Such transactions are recorded on the next business day and reported on the website the following business day. Returns are average annualized total returns, except for those periods of less than one year, which are cumulative. Market returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern time (when NAV is normally determined for most ETFs), and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Market Price is the Official Closing Price on NYSE Arca, or if it more accurately reflects market value at the time as of which NAV is calculated, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer as of that time. Median Bid/Ask Spread is the difference between the bid price for a security and its ask price. It is expressed as a percentage (rounded to the nearest hundredth) that is computed by identifying the fund’s national best bid and national best offer as of the end of each 10-second interval during each trading day for the last 30 calendar days, dividing the difference between each such bid and offer by the midpoint of the national best bid and national best offer, and identifying the median of those values. Premium/Discount is the difference between the market price and NAV expressed as a percentage of NAV. Current holdings are subject to risk. Holdings are subject to change at any time. An investment in an ETF involves risk, including the loss of principal. Investment return, price, yield and Net Asset Value (NAV) will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. However, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for PIMCO ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged.

A WORD ABOUT RISK: Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. The fund will seek exposure to commodities through commodity-linked derivatives and through the PIMCO Cayman Commodity Fund CMDT Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by PIMCO, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. The Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. Mortgage and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and their value may fluctuate in response to the market’s perception of issuer creditworthiness; while generally supported by some form of government or private guarantee there is no assurance that private guarantors will meet their obligations. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. High-yield, lower-rated, securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic, and industry conditions. Derivatives and commodity-linked derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Commodity-linked derivative instruments may involve additional costs and risks such as changes in commodity index volatility or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity, such as drought, floods, weather, livestock disease, embargoes, tariffs and international economic, political and regulatory developments. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may concentrate its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2023, PIMCO.

PIMCO Investments LLC, distributor, 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, is a company of PIMCO.

