Revolo Biotherapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings

NEW ORLEANS and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that it will present at two medical meetings in May: the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference and the 5th Treg Directed Therapies Summit.



ATS International Conference – May 19-24, Washington, D.C.

Format: Poster Presentation

Title: IRL201104, a Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, Prevents Inflammatory Infiltration and Proinflammatory Cytokine Release in a New Model of ARDS Associated to Influenza Infection

Poster Number: 110

Session: A21 - Infection, Lung Injury, and Sepsis from Models to Translation

Poster Discussion Date and Time: May 21, 2023, 9:00-11:00 AM ET

Room: Marquis Ballroom, Salons 1-2 (Level M2)

Presenter: Jorge de Alba, Senior Director of Discovery, Revolo

More information about the ATS International Conference can be accessed here.

5th Treg Directed Therapies Summit – May 30-June 1, Boston

Format: Oral Presentation

Title: Targeting Tissue Resident Tregs in Autoimmune Disease Revolutionary Approach to Resetting the Immune System for Long-Term Autoimmune Disease Remission

Session: Non-Cell Based Approaches: Utilizing Small Molecules to Reset the Immune System & Re-Establish Tissue Homeostasis

Presentation Date and Time: June 1, 2023, 2:00 PM ET

Presenter: Paul Eggleton, Senior Director, Immunology, Revolo

More information about the 5th Treg Directed Therapies Summit can be accessed here.

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2b clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2a clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and has recently completed two Phase 2a clinical trials for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com