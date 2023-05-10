Sink Float Tank Market Expands with a CAGR of 5% through 2033, Demand for Efficient Waste Management Solutions to Accelerate Expansion|Fact.MR

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of sink float tank positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The sink float tank market is estimated to reach US$ 58.95 million in 2023. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. Sink float tank industry is likely to be worth US$ 96.03 million by 2033.

The increasing need for recycling and the desire to reduce waste and pollution surge market expansion. Sink float tank industry is a segment of the recycling equipment market that is used to separate materials based on their densities.

The sink float tank business is predicted to rise significantly due to increased demand for recycling and environmental conservation. Several factors, like regulatory changes, raw material availability, and technological advancements, may have an impact on the market growth.

Key Takeaways

From 2023 to 2033, the European sink float tank business is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%.

From 2023 to 2033, the sink float tank industry may be propelled by its application in the plastic recycling segment.

Novel Market Strategies

TOMRA Buys a 14% Stake in Kezzler



Kezzler is a company that specializes in product serialization and traceability. The firm received a 14 percent ownership position from TOMRA as part of a strategic investment. The investment was made through a combination of purchasing secondary shares and taking part in the company's rights offering.

Launch of the Eriez Express Programme by Eriez Europe



An industry leader in magnetic technologies, Eriez Europe, is situated in South Wales. Announce the introduction of its Eriez Xpress program in Europe. The program offers quick shipping on the popular magnetic separation equipment available.

Competitive Landscape

The sink float tank business is a specialized market that caters to industries such as recycling, mining, and waste management. The market's competitive landscape may be described as moderately fragmented with sizable and small and medium-sized businesses.

Sink float tank industry competition is projected to remain moderately fragmented in the future years. With growth prospects in emerging markets and novel applications for sink float technology.

Windows of Opportunity in the Market

In the mining sector, sink float tanks are also used to separate ores and minerals. Sink float tank manufacturers have greater opportunities due to the mining industry. This is anticipated to be a key growth factor due to the rising demand for metals and minerals.

The development of the sink float tank market is probably being driven by governmental policies that support environmentally friendly waste management techniques. Electronic waste recycling is now required by law in many nations, which has generated a sizable market.

Sticking Points of the Market

There are substitute technologies like air classifiers, vibrating screens, and optical sorters on the market that can accomplish tasks that sink float tanks can't. These technologies might deliver better outcomes or be more cost-effective, which spurs market competition.

A sink float tank can be expensive to put up initially, which can make it challenging for small and medium-sized businesses to embrace this technology.

Regional Perspective

There are many plastic recycling businesses in North America with a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly waste management methods. Therefore, the region is a significant market for sink float tanks. The leading market in North America is the United States.

Due to its strict laws on recycling and waste management, Europe is another important sink float tank industry. The region's biggest markets include nations like the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

In regard to the increased demand for recycling and waste management techniques in nations, the Asia Pacific is a growing market.

Key Segments

By Type: Gravity Type Sink Float Tanks Magnetic Type Pneumatic Type Others

By Application: Plastic Recycling Paper Recycling Metal Recycling Glass Recycling Others

By End-use Industry: Packaging Automotive Construction Textile Others

By Capacity: Less than 500 kg/hour 500-1000 kg/hour 1000-1500 kg/hour Above 1500 kg/hour

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa South America



What differences can the Sink float tank market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Sink float tank market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Sink float tank market

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Sink float tank markets

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

