English French Dutch

PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

Regulatory release

10 May 2023, 2 p.m.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Kinepolis Group NV has decided today to pay out a dividend of € 0,26 gross per share to the shareholders (0,182 € net after deduction of 30% withholding taxes).

The dividend will be paid out as from 16 May 2023.

The ex coupon date is fixed at 12 May 2023 and the record date at 15 May 2023.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179

RLP Brussels