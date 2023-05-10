Chatmeter Brings Advanced, Generative AI Features to its Brand Intelligence and Reputation Management Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter , a leader in brand and reputation intelligence, today announced its expanded suite of generative AI tools designed to empower brands to connect with customers faster and more personally than ever before. The new capabilities allow multi-location brands to dramatically decrease the time it takes to respond to customer reviews and draft engaging social media posts without losing the human touch.



In a recent survey , Chatmeter conducted, over 89% of respondents viewed online reviews as an essential step in the process of making purchase decisions. Additionally, 58% of consumers said companies should acknowledge their comments and address their issues quickly.

To meet customer expectations, brands must not only be aware of the reviews being posted but also respond to them in near real-time. Chatmeter’s new AI capabilities were built to simplify and streamline that process for companies of all sizes, from 50 to 5,000+ locations. Since its February 2023 launch, Chatmeter customers have used the AI generator to facilitate review responses over 30,000 times.

“We recognize the power of real-time review response and social engagement and its impact on the customer experience,” explained Dan Cunningham, Chatmeter's Chief Technology Officer. “By leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology, we are empowering businesses to deliver the personalized and dynamic experiences their customers expect."

Multi-location brands can now, in a single click, access generative AI to instantly craft intelligent, relevant responses to customer reviews. This is a tremendous boon to businesses seeking consistency and authenticity in their customer engagement across every brick-and-mortar location.

In addition to reviews, Chatmeter clients can also leverage AI to generate social media content. Users can select the type of post (general post, product or service post, or event), add a short description, and the platform’s AI technology will generate a post optimized for Apple, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Google. The copy can then be edited and approved before publishing.

“Our AI roadmap is designed to empower businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions that will drive growth and deliver value to their customers,” said John Mazur, Chief Executive Officer of Chatmeter. “But what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to innovation and disruption. We're not content with simply following the status quo. We're passionate about pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers. With AI as our driving force, we're on a mission to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers and create lasting value.”

Chatmeter has long implemented AI-powered Natural Language Processing and machine learning technology to help companies manage their unstructured data and access the customer conversations that matter most to business success. Building on a legacy of leveraging modern tech, it has an aggressive road map to deliver multiple new generative AI features in 2023 and beyond – all in service of helping brands connect with their customers on a deeper level.

"Chatmeter’s generative AI functionality upgrades have greatly improved our customer engagement approach by allowing us to respond to reviews faster while maintaining a sophisticated, personal touch across over 260 apartment communities,” said Jad Dersham, Director of Digital Marketing and Reputation at RAM Partners, an award-winning, full-service real estate management firm. “We are thrilled with the results to date and eager to see how Chatmeter continues to use AI to enhance what we can do to deliver an awesome customer experience."

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Powering success for thousands of global brands, Chatmeter simplifies reputation management, and delivers unmatched brand intelligence at both the local and enterprise level. Chatmeter’s scaled platform enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more.

For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com .

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149