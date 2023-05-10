HCI Energy Appoints New Leadership to Meet Growing Demand for the Company’s Telecom and Communication-focused Hybrid Power Systems

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Energy, Inc., a provider of renewable hybrid power and smart back-up power for telecom, broadband, and public safety applications — announced today the addition of two key hires to scale and grow the company: Kurt Armbruster, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO); and Heather Wilkins, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



“HCI Energy provides more than just clean, reliable power. We expedite network expansion for the millions who lack reliable broadband and communication services worldwide,” Leo Morton, HCI Energy Chairman of the Board, said. “With U.S. government funding available now, telecom providers need infrastructure partners who can reliably support rapid network expansion into many different scenarios and environments. HCI is that provider for power. The addition of Kurt Armbruster and Heather Wilkins ensures that HCI is ready to meet increased demand and support the deployment of critical communication networks,” Morton concluded.

Kurt Armbruster joined HCI in 2022 as President and COO to streamline and improve the company’s operations for scalability. With global market experience as an operations executive in clean energy, aerospace, and electronics, Armbruster has a proven track record of bringing new technologies from concept to commercial success. Since Armbruster’s hiring, the company has expanded the technical team, solidified product design, implemented lean manufacturing techniques, and introduced operational procedures that expedite engineering, production, and delivery of the company’s products, the Zero-glitch Power Module™ (ZPM®) and the Hybrid Power Shelter™.

Heather Wilkins was hired in February of 2023 as Vice President and CCO to lead sales and marketing, customer growth, expansion, and partnerships for HCI. Wilkins is spearheading efforts to bring HCI’s products to a broader customer base of telecom and broadband communications providers globally. Before joining HCI, Wilkins amassed over 20 years’ experience as a telecom sales executive and attorney, working for both Crown Castle (CCI) and American Tower (AMT). She is on the board of the New York State Wireless Association (NYSWA) — a division of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) — and involved in the Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF).

To learn more about the impact of HCI’s hybrid energy solution, visit this case study about HCI’s work with Alaska Tribal Broadband and the Unalakleet community in Alaska.

About HCI Energy, Inc.

HCI Energy, Inc. provides continuous, turnkey, eco-friendly power for critical missions around the world. The Hybrid Power Shelter, integrated with HCI’s proprietary Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM), combines the latest in power technology to ensure round-the-clock, uninterrupted power that lowers operational cost while facilitating crucial business and community operations in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.

HCI Energy’s power systems support Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives while facilitating the rapid expansion of critical communications infrastructure. Customers include wireless carriers, WISPs, regional telecom providers, state and local governments, emergency responders, and tribal communities.