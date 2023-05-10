Farmington Hills, MI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Farmington Hills, MI. May 10, 2023 — Beztak is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are honored to be named a US Best Managed Company, for the fourth year in a row, as a Gold Standard honoree,” said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak Companies. “Our 1,000+ team members across the country continue to elevate Beztak as one of the country’s leading real estate development, construction, and property management companies through their dedication, passion and hard work. Ultimately, the culture we have built of being excellent, ethical, and effective allows us to provide outstanding service along with our innovative communities.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Beztak Companies

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit http://beztak.com /.

# # #

Contact

Danette Stenta Senior Vice President of Marketing Beztak +1 248 737 6123 dstenta@beztak.com





*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

Attachment