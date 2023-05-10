Organic Skin Care Market Predicted to Garner $25.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9%

New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Skin Care Market accounted for USD 11 billion in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 25.5 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032.
Demand for organic skincare will grow over the next few years due to an increasing preference by consumers for chemical-free products and the growing concept of creams, moisturizers, and lotions that contain organic ingredients. The products will be used more by customers because they believe that the items are more effective and have fewer adverse effects. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of self-care and well-being to the forefront of public consciousness.
Key Takeaway:
- By Product, the Skin Care segment generated the largest revenue share of 50% in 2022.
- By Distribution Channel, Hypermarket/Supermarket segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of 44% in 2022.
- By Consumer Analysis, the Women segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of 79.2% in 2022.
- In 2022, Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 30%.
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.
Factors Affecting the Growth of the Organic Skin Care Market
There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Organic Skin Care market. Some of these factors include:
- Increasing awareness: The growing awareness of consumers regarding the dangers of conventional skin care products containing synthetic chemicals is one of the main factors that drive the growth of organic skin care. The demand for organic products is increasing as consumers become more aware of the benefits that natural and organic ingredients can bring to skin care products.
- Growing online sales: With the growth of e-commerce, consumers can now access a wide range of organic skin care products. The market has grown as a result of consumers being able to buy products they may not find in local stores.
- Availability of organic ingredients: In recent years, the availability of organic ingredients increased, and this made it easier for companies and manufacturers to create organic skin care products. The availability of organic ingredients has increased in recent years, making it easier for companies to produce organic skin care products.
- Sustainable Packaging: Customers are increasingly looking for organic skin care products that are packed with sustainable materials due to growing environmental concerns. In response, companies are using eco-friendly packaging materials like paper, glass, and recycled plastic.
- DIY Skin Care: As consumers seek to reduce waste and take control of skincare routines, DIY skin care has become more popular. Brands have responded by offering kits and components that allow consumers to create their organic skincare products at home.
Market Growth
The organic skin care market grew steadily and will continue to grow in the future. The market is growing due to factors such as increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals, and the demand for organic and natural products.
Consumers are searching for safer substitutes as they become more aware of the ingredients used in skincare products. The potential harm that synthetic chemicals could do to people's skin and health, as well as the environment, is a major source of concern. As a result, natural and organic skincare products have grown in popularity and are now regarded as being a better and safer option.
Regional Analysis
Europe ranked second in the global market, with a share of revenue of 30%. The growing consumer preference for 'cleaner and greener beauty' will drive demand for non-synthetic products, particularly among millennials. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market. Organic cosmetics sales in Asia Pacific are expected to be driven by rising consumer awareness, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income.
Competitive Landscape
Both domestic and international participants are present in the market. To enhance their market offering, key market players are focusing on strategies like innovation and new product launches in retail for natural products. The major players in the organic skincare market are Natura & Co., Avalon Natural Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies, Yves Rocher, and Others.
Scope of the Report
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Value (2022)
|US$ 11 Billion
|Market Size (2032)
|US$ 25.5 Billion
|CAGR (from 2023 to 2032)
|9%
|Europe Revenue Share
|30%
|Historic Period
|2016 to 2022
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2032
Market Drivers
- Increasing Consumer Awareness: Consumers are increasingly aware of the dangers of synthetic chemicals and substances used in conventional skincare products. Organic and natural products have become more popular due to the perception they are better and safer for the skin.
- Increase in Environmental Concerns: Consumers are also concerned about the environmental impact of skincare products. Organic skin care products are more environmentally friendly because they use sustainably sourced components and avoid potentially harmful chemicals.
Market Restraints
- High Cost: Organic skin care products are typically more expensive than synthetic skin products due to the higher cost of organic ingredients. The higher cost may discourage price-sensitive customers from purchasing, thereby limiting market growth.
- Limited Shelf Life: Organic skin care products are less stable than synthetic ones due to the absence of synthetic preservatives. This can increase the cost of distribution and restrict distribution.
Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand: People are becoming more aware of the potential dangers. The demand for organic skincare products will increase in the coming years due to the synthetic chemicals and substances used in conventional skin care products. This will benefit businesses that can develop and market organic skin care products to satisfy the needs of customers.
- Emerging Markets: Demand for organic skin products is on the rise, boosted by developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. These markets offer businesses the opportunity to expand their customer base by gaining access.
- Product Innovation: As people become more aware of potential risks associated with the synthetic substances and chemicals used in conventional skincare products, the demand for organic skin care products is anticipated to increase over the next years. Businesses that can create and promote premium organic skin care products that satisfy customer needs would benefit significantly from this.
Report Segmentation of the Organic Skin Care Market
Product Insight
Based on the product Face Cream and lotion dominate the market in the year 2022, and are expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. Moisturizing properties help to protect the skin, as they create a barrier that prevents oil from escaping or harmful elements from causing irritation. For various skin types, such as oily skin, dry skin, or textured skin, there are numerous varieties of organic lotions. ROSEN is a brand of skin care that offers a tropic moisturizing lotion. This lotion is enriched with active ingredients such as pineapple enzymes that help reduce excessive oil production.
Distribution Channel Insight
In the Distribution channel Hypermarket/Supermarket segment dominates the market. The majority of brands use supermarkets to introduce new items and Target to reach the maximum number of customers. It is projected that the online channel will experience outstanding growth. E-commerce allows local and regional players to reach a larger audience Leading organic skincare companies in India, like iHerb, solely sell their goods through online platforms.
Consumer Insight
Women dominated the organic skin care market in 2022. The market is expanding due to the growing demand for organic skin products. This is because synthetic cosmetics can cause irritations and outbreaks. Women are more conscious of their appearance and pay greater attention to the ingredients and quality they use. Men are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Globally, the growing awareness of males about skin care and grooming has driven the demand.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Skin Care
- Creams & Lotions
- Serums
- Face Packs/Masks
- Cleanser
- Other Skin Care Products
Body Care
- Soaps
- Shower Gels
- Cream
- Oils
- Other Body Care Products
Fragrance
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarket & Hypermarkets
- Pharmacy & Drugs Stores
- Online Sales
- Brand Outlets
- Other Distribution Channels
By Consumer
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
- Baby
By Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Portugal
- Ireland
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- The Czech Republic
- Greece
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Chile
- Argentina
- Costa Rica
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Nigeria
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of MEA
Key Market Players
- Shiseido Company Limited
- Natura & Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Yves Rocher
- True Botanicals
- Tata Harper
- The Hain Celestial Group
- Weleda AG
- Arbonne International
- Loreal Group
- The Clorox Company
- The Honest Company
- Himalaya Drug Company
- babylist Inc.
- Avalon Organics
- Kora Organics
- Other Market Players
Recent Development of the Organic Skin Care Market
In January 2022, L'Oreal and Verily formed a strategic alliance to advance precision skin care. The alliance is expected to include at least two programs that will help better understand and characterize skin and hair aging mechanisms, and inform L'Oreal's precision beauty technology and product development strategy.
