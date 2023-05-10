Organic Skin Care Market Predicted to Garner $25.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9%

New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Skin Care Market accounted for USD 11 billion in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 25.5 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032.

Demand for organic skincare will grow over the next few years due to an increasing preference by consumers for chemical-free products and the growing concept of creams, moisturizers, and lotions that contain organic ingredients. The products will be used more by customers because they believe that the items are more effective and have fewer adverse effects. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of self-care and well-being to the forefront of public consciousness.





Key Takeaway:

By Product, the Skin Care segment generated the largest revenue share of 50% in 2022.

segment generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By Distribution Channel, Hypermarket/Supermarket segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of 44% in 2022.

segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of in 2022. By Consumer Analysis, the Women segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of 79.2% in 2022.

segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of in 2022. In 2022, Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 30% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Organic Skin Care Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Organic Skin Care market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing awareness: The growing awareness of consumers regarding the dangers of conventional skin care products containing synthetic chemicals is one of the main factors that drive the growth of organic skin care. The demand for organic products is increasing as consumers become more aware of the benefits that natural and organic ingredients can bring to skin care products.

The growing awareness of consumers regarding the dangers of conventional skin care products containing synthetic chemicals is one of the main factors that drive the growth of organic skin care. The demand for organic products is increasing as consumers become more aware of the benefits that natural and organic ingredients can bring to skin care products. Growing online sales: With the growth of e-commerce, consumers can now access a wide range of organic skin care products. The market has grown as a result of consumers being able to buy products they may not find in local stores.

With the growth of e-commerce, consumers can now access a wide range of organic skin care products. The market has grown as a result of consumers being able to buy products they may not find in local stores. Availability of organic ingredients: In recent years, the availability of organic ingredients increased, and this made it easier for companies and manufacturers to create organic skin care products. The availability of organic ingredients has increased in recent years, making it easier for companies to produce organic skin care products.

In recent years, the availability of organic ingredients increased, and this made it easier for companies and manufacturers to create organic skin care products. The availability of organic ingredients has increased in recent years, making it easier for companies to produce organic skin care products. Sustainable Packaging: Customers are increasingly looking for organic skin care products that are packed with sustainable materials due to growing environmental concerns. In response, companies are using eco-friendly packaging materials like paper, glass, and recycled plastic.

Customers are increasingly looking for organic skin care products that are packed with sustainable materials due to growing environmental concerns. In response, companies are using eco-friendly packaging materials like paper, glass, and recycled plastic. DIY Skin Care: As consumers seek to reduce waste and take control of skincare routines, DIY skin care has become more popular. Brands have responded by offering kits and components that allow consumers to create their organic skincare products at home.

Market Growth

The organic skin care market grew steadily and will continue to grow in the future. The market is growing due to factors such as increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals, and the demand for organic and natural products.

Consumers are searching for safer substitutes as they become more aware of the ingredients used in skincare products. The potential harm that synthetic chemicals could do to people's skin and health, as well as the environment, is a major source of concern. As a result, natural and organic skincare products have grown in popularity and are now regarded as being a better and safer option.



Regional Analysis

Europe ranked second in the global market, with a share of revenue of 30%. The growing consumer preference for 'cleaner and greener beauty' will drive demand for non-synthetic products, particularly among millennials. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market. Organic cosmetics sales in Asia Pacific are expected to be driven by rising consumer awareness, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income.

Competitive Landscape

Both domestic and international participants are present in the market. To enhance their market offering, key market players are focusing on strategies like innovation and new product launches in retail for natural products. The major players in the organic skincare market are Natura & Co., Avalon Natural Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies, Yves Rocher, and Others.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 11 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 25.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9% Europe Revenue Share 30% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Awareness: Consumers are increasingly aware of the dangers of synthetic chemicals and substances used in conventional skincare products. Organic and natural products have become more popular due to the perception they are better and safer for the skin.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the dangers of synthetic chemicals and substances used in conventional skincare products. Organic and natural products have become more popular due to the perception they are better and safer for the skin. Increase in Environmental Concerns: Consumers are also concerned about the environmental impact of skincare products. Organic skin care products are more environmentally friendly because they use sustainably sourced components and avoid potentially harmful chemicals.

Market Restraints

High Cost: Organic skin care products are typically more expensive than synthetic skin products due to the higher cost of organic ingredients. The higher cost may discourage price-sensitive customers from purchasing, thereby limiting market growth.

Organic skin care products are typically more expensive than synthetic skin products due to the higher cost of organic ingredients. The higher cost may discourage price-sensitive customers from purchasing, thereby limiting market growth. Limited Shelf Life: Organic skin care products are less stable than synthetic ones due to the absence of synthetic preservatives. This can increase the cost of distribution and restrict distribution.

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand: People are becoming more aware of the potential dangers. The demand for organic skincare products will increase in the coming years due to the synthetic chemicals and substances used in conventional skin care products. This will benefit businesses that can develop and market organic skin care products to satisfy the needs of customers.

People are becoming more aware of the potential dangers. The demand for organic skincare products will increase in the coming years due to the synthetic chemicals and substances used in conventional skin care products. This will benefit businesses that can develop and market organic skin care products to satisfy the needs of customers. Emerging Markets: Demand for organic skin products is on the rise, boosted by developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. These markets offer businesses the opportunity to expand their customer base by gaining access.

Demand for organic skin products is on the rise, boosted by developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. These markets offer businesses the opportunity to expand their customer base by gaining access. Product Innovation: As people become more aware of potential risks associated with the synthetic substances and chemicals used in conventional skincare products, the demand for organic skin care products is anticipated to increase over the next years. Businesses that can create and promote premium organic skin care products that satisfy customer needs would benefit significantly from this.

Report Segmentation of the Organic Skin Care Market

Product Insight

Based on the product Face Cream and lotion dominate the market in the year 2022, and are expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. Moisturizing properties help to protect the skin, as they create a barrier that prevents oil from escaping or harmful elements from causing irritation. For various skin types, such as oily skin, dry skin, or textured skin, there are numerous varieties of organic lotions. ROSEN is a brand of skin care that offers a tropic moisturizing lotion. This lotion is enriched with active ingredients such as pineapple enzymes that help reduce excessive oil production.

Distribution Channel Insight

In the Distribution channel Hypermarket/Supermarket segment dominates the market. The majority of brands use supermarkets to introduce new items and Target to reach the maximum number of customers. It is projected that the online channel will experience outstanding growth. E-commerce allows local and regional players to reach a larger audience Leading organic skincare companies in India, like iHerb, solely sell their goods through online platforms.

Consumer Insight

Women dominated the organic skin care market in 2022. The market is expanding due to the growing demand for organic skin products. This is because synthetic cosmetics can cause irritations and outbreaks. Women are more conscious of their appearance and pay greater attention to the ingredients and quality they use. Men are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Globally, the growing awareness of males about skin care and grooming has driven the demand.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Skin Care

Creams & Lotions

Serums

Face Packs/Masks

Cleanser

Other Skin Care Products

Body Care

Soaps

Shower Gels

Cream

Oils

Other Body Care Products

Fragrance

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Pharmacy & Drugs Stores

Online Sales

Brand Outlets

Other Distribution Channels

By Consumer

Men

Women

Unisex

Baby

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Shiseido Company Limited

Natura & Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Yves Rocher

True Botanicals

Tata Harper

The Hain Celestial Group

Weleda AG

Arbonne International

Loreal Group

The Clorox Company

The Honest Company

Himalaya Drug Company

babylist Inc.

Avalon Organics

Kora Organics

Other Market Players

Recent Development of the Organic Skin Care Market

In January 2022, L'Oreal and Verily formed a strategic alliance to advance precision skin care. The alliance is expected to include at least two programs that will help better understand and characterize skin and hair aging mechanisms, and inform L'Oreal's precision beauty technology and product development strategy.

