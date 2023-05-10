QlikWorld Tour Public Sector Brings Together Federal, State and Local Government Leaders Creating Certainty Through Data

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® announced its agenda for the initial stop on the 2023 QlikWorld Tour, QlikWorld Tour Public Sector. Taking place on May 23 at the Ronald Regan Building & International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., the event will feature Qlik CEO Mike Capone’s keynote on “Finding Certainty Through Data in a Dynamic Global Economy.” Mike will be joined during the event by executives from various Federal, Civilian and Defense Agencies and State and Local Government to share the latest on industry trends and the growing capabilities of Qlik Cloud® Government.



Along with multiple Qlik experts showcasing the latest in Qlik’s solutions, QlikWorld Tour Public Sector featured speakers include:

Greg Little, Deputy Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer of Business Analytics – the Pentagon, discussing Advana

Ellen Blackwell, Delivery and Account Development Executive – Accenture, discussing “ California’s Automation of Human Services Programs.”

Lori Mongold, Division Chief at Department of the Army and Global Force Information Management Chief Management Officer and Michelle Zebrowski, Chief Data Officer – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, highlighting how they are “ Delivering Data Capabilities in a Dynamic Operating Environment.”

Blake Evans, Elections Director, Georgia Secretary of State talking about “Using Data to Promote Confidence and Transparency in Georgia Elections.”

Qlik will also be demonstrating the latest enhancements to Qlik Cloud Government, which now provides a leading comprehensive SaaS platform across data integration, analytics and automation that is FedRAMP and DOD Authorized. Newly authorized capabilities available in Qlik Cloud Government today include Qlik Cloud Data Integration, Qlik Application Automation®, Qlik Data Gateway – Direct Access and Direct Query. These latest capabilities increase the unique power of Qlik Cloud Government to securely support U.S. Public Sector customers turning raw data into business-ready information, discover more meaningful insights, and trigger action in the business moment.

When and Where:

May 23, 2023, Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

To register visit QlikWorld Tour Public Sector.

