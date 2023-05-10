Orthopedic Shoes Market Size to Surpass US$ 8.09 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global orthopedic shoes market was valued at US$ 5.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$ 8.09 billion by 2031.

The global market for orthopedic shoes was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The orthopedic shoe market is a subsegment of the footwear business that specializes in creating and dispensing footwear for people with foot-related issues or illnesses, including, but not limited to, arthritis, diabetes, plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet, and others.

Orthopedic Shoes Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 5.45 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 8.09 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Orthopedic Shoes Market:

In March 2023, the first marketplace for AI-selected running shoes and in-soles was launched by the US company Neatsy.ai, aiding consumers in selecting shoes according to their orthopedic difficulties.

In May 2022, Fit to Fit, Reebok's first collection of adaptable footwear, was unveiled in collaboration with Zappos. To make it easier for those with impairments to enter and depart, two trainers from the line have been created.

Key Takeaways:

The high comfort and support in mobility are driving the demand for orthopedic shoes globally.

The growing awareness among population about the importance of foot health is driving the global market revenue.

Several advancements increasing research on novel product development are creating a strong pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global orthopedic shoes market revenue is driving because of increased awareness among the population for foot health and the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions. Furthermore, the demand for orthopedic shoes that offer therapeutic advantages and prevent foot ailments is rising as people become more proactive in finding remedies for foot concerns, contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, the large expense of orthopedic shoes than regular footwear due to their specialized design and features is expected to limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global orthopedic shoes market is segmented into flatfoot orthopedic shoes, cavus orthopedic shoes, calcaneal spur orthopedic shoes, and others. Due to the high comfort and support provided, the flatfoot segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. Moreover, it offers stability, cushioning, and shock absorption in high-stress regions to enhance walking capabilities, contributing to the large market revenue share.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indication, the global orthopedic shoes market is segmented into diabetes, foot disorders, fractures, arthritis, etc. Due to rising conditions related to the flat foot, the foot disorders segment accounts for the largest revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the global orthopedic shoes market is segmented into specialty stores, department stores, and others. Due to the placement, retail standing, client desire, and marketing initiatives, the specialty stores segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global orthopedic shoes market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the aging population, rising chronic foot disease rates, increased foot health awareness, and rising need for supportive, comfortable footwear, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for orthopedic shoes:

New Balance

Drewshoe, Incorporated

Orthofeet

Apexfoot

DJO Global, LLC

Piedro

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for orthopedic shoes in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SHOES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Flatfoot Orthopedic Shoes Cavus Orthopedic Shoes Calcaneal Spur Orthopedic Shoes Others GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SHOES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Diabetes Foot Disorders Fractures Arthritis Others GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SHOES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Specialty Stores Department Stores Others

ORTHOPEDIC SHOES MARKET TOC

