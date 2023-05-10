Treasure Global Integrates Chatbot Feature into ZCITY App, Powered by its AI Data Analysis Engine and ChatGPT

- Chatbot Will Provide ZCITY Users With Chat And Reward Functionality And Merchants With Expanded Ability To Capture Data On User Behavior -

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global”, or the “Company”), an innovative technology company focused on providing seamless solutions for lifestyle needs, today announced the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a user friendly chatbot powered by Treasure Global’s data analysis engine and ChatGPT into its proprietary ZCITY App.

With the chatbot feature ZCITY users will be able to ask questions for recommendations of restaurants, shopping, and more. Using its advanced AI-powered technology engine, Treasure Global will undertake comprehensive data compilation and analysis of user behavior through review of users’ spending patterns, including scanned receipts. With this data collected and learned, the chatbot will be able to provide advanced recommendations based on the users’ individual profiles.

Similarly, merchants will be able to leverage the data collected within ZCITY on customer spending patterns and tastes, allowing them to tailor marketing and advertising programs. It will then tailor individual the experiences for each user and provide valuable insights to merchants, increasing accuracy and effectiveness of App interactions. This will assist merchants in more efficiently developing marketing campaigns based upon more targeted user groups.

“Treasure Global is continuously innovating our digital platforms to provide users with best-in-class, targeted and easy solutions for their lifestyle needs,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. “As a next step in the evolution of ZCITY, we are now pleased to integrate AI in the app with a chatbot powered by our data analysis engine and ChatGPT. The new feature will provide benefits for both users and merchants, through tailored restaurant recommendations, rewards with scanned receipts and critical data capturing on consumer behavior, overall improving accuracy and relevance of interactions. In addition, Treasure Global will enhance its data collection which will provide the necessary insights for us to continue developing new and improved functionalities for our solutions.”

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global Inc is an innovative Malaysian technology company focused on providing seamless solutions for lifestyle needs and improving the F&B industry. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

