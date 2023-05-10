Electronic Health Records Market likely to surpass USD 50 Bn by 2031, expanding at a 5% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report by Transparency Market Research, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of the said forecast period, a valuation of USD 50.3 billion is anticipated for the market.



Adoption of EHRs is inclining, thanks to rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry. The need to streamline healthcare workflow is one major reason for the high EHR uptake.

As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 30.7 billion. By 2022, the market experienced an annual growth rate of over 5% to reach US$ 32.25 billion. In the past few years, the global healthcare industry has experienced a massive digital revolution. From managing patient data to offering good quality care, an array of sophisticated digital tools has been deployed. One such approach is the maintenance of EHRs.

In the past few years, government agencies in various countries have sanctioned use of electronic health records to improve overall healthcare access. The United States government, for instance, has pledged to promote EHRs adoption via the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) Act 2009. On similar lines, the Nation Health Service of the United Kingdom has allocated over £2 billion of funding to support the maintenance of electronic patient records via EHRs.

The importance of electronic health records was further emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has carried forward in the post-pandemic world, prompting a slew of innovations aimed at improving maintenance and administration. Healthcare settings are thus emphasizing on shifting focus on supporting clinical transactions to one on delivering information to the provider and patient.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

From 2023 to 2031, the electronic health record market is forecast to expand by 2.4x

As of 2023, the valuation of the EHR market is expected to reach US$ 33.9 billion

By deployment type, remotely-hosted electronic health records are likely to account for 55% of the total revenue

EHRs are most widely deployed to streamline clinical workflows, as data collected from clinical studies is voluminous

By end user, hospitals are expected to be the primary clients for all EHR service providers



Electronic Health Records Market: Prominent Growth Drivers

Adoption of electronic health records has been accelerated as a result of extensive digitalization of the healthcare industry. Healthcare settings deploying EHRs reported a 92% enhanced patient experience

About 88% of all EHR services are geared towards offering better in-hospital or clinical settings stay experience for patients. This is followed by improving IT/cyber workflow (80%) and clinical care delivery (68%)

EHRs facilitate more complete availability of patient information, permitting the execution of well-informed care decisions quickly. This helps mitigate health and safety risks



Electronic Health Records Market: Regional Profile

Around 2/5 th of all EHR service providers are venturing into the North American market. Favorable policies aimed at improving the disbursement of good quality healthcare is a major growth driver

of all EHR service providers are venturing into the North American market. Favorable policies aimed at improving the disbursement of good quality healthcare is a major growth driver The United States is expected to be the primary hub for EHR services deployment. The Department of Health and Human Sciences states that over 50% of all eligible healthcare providers for meaningful use of EHRs.

Asia Pacific is another lucrative geography for enhanced electronic health records deployment. Expansion of the healthcare industry to provide better access is widening growth prospects



Competitive Landscape

Prominent electronic health records service providers in TMR’s report include the following players:

Archetype Innovations LLC

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (Altera)

Cerner Ambulatory (Oracle)

CPSI

CureMD Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Praxis EMR (Infor-Med Inc.)

NXGN Management, LLC

AdvancedMD Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Some prominent developments with regard to electronic health records are as follows:

In March 2023, GE Healthcare and Advantus Health Partners announced a decade long agreement to supply the former’s Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to its clients. The agreement amounts to around US$ 760 million. This comprehensive program provides complete management of medical equipment in a healthcare facility – including ongoing maintenance, monitoring for and addressing recalls, disinfection and distribution

and announced a decade long agreement to supply the former’s services to its clients. The agreement amounts to around US$ 760 million. This comprehensive program provides complete management of medical equipment in a healthcare facility – including ongoing maintenance, monitoring for and addressing recalls, disinfection and distribution On 2 May 2023, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (Altera) announced the expansion of its partnership with Pipeline Health by an additional seven years. The extension will allow Pipeline Health to expand its usage of the Paragon electronic health record system at four hospitals in Los Angeles, as well as deploy an additional system at Dallas’s White Rock Medical Center

announced the expansion of its partnership with by an additional seven years. The extension will allow Pipeline Health to expand its usage of the electronic health record system at four hospitals in Los Angeles, as well as deploy an additional system at Dallas’s White Rock Medical Center Athenahealth Inc. and the LCH Health and Community Services announced a collaboration in May 2023 to deploy the athenaONE electronic health record, medical billing, and patient engagement solution. The intention behind the partnership is to provide a more unified experience for patients



Electronic Health Records Market - Segmentations

Deployment Type

Physician-hosted

Remotely-hosted Subsidized Dedicated Cloud





Application

Clinical

Administrative

Healthcare Reporting

Financing

Clinical Research





End User

Hospitals

Clinics & Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



