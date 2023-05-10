Versus Systems Secures New U.S. Patent for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence System

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Versus a new patent titled "PROCESSING IN-CONTENT CHALLENGES FOR ONLINE GAMING SYSTEMS." - a patent that describes uses of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) that can optimize in-game coupons and rewards for both the player and the prize-providing brand.



Versus’ new patent, which has a priority date of March 11, 2020, was issued by the USPTO on May 9, 2023. The 20 protected claims in the patent include methods for using ML and AI to contextualize and personalize both digital and real-world rewards inside interactive media. The claims include advertising campaign optimization, and player value optimization.

This is the sixth patent that the USPTO has issued to Versus on the subject of interactive media and in-game rewards and it is Versus seventh patent overall. Versus continues to develop and file patent claims for new technologies focused on interactive media applications, securing intellectual property protection in the United States and other Patent Cooperation Treaty countries. Versus patent portfolio now covers over 100 claims for in-game prizing, dynamic regulatory compliance, single and multiplayer prizing, competitive balance, rewards in streaming media, and the uses of AI and Machine Learning to optimize player experience and advertising campaign efficacy.

“Interactive content is constantly evolving, and AI is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “With AI, brands will be able to improve the returns on their ad spend while players get more of the rewards that they want. Machine Learning is going to help make Versus-enabled interactive media more engaging, more fun, with better value for all involved.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com