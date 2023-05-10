Tribal Dash: The New App Bringing Premium Cannabis Products to the Hamptons

Southampton, NY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over UberEats, there's a new delivery app in town. The owners of the famous Cloud 9 Dispensary and Conscious Cloud Dispensary have expanded their tribal tax-free cannabis dispensary empire with the launch of Tribal Dash. And let's just say, they're bringing the heat to the Hamptons.

Yasmine & Awan Gumbs, owners of both dispensaries and Tribal Dash, expressed their gratitude to the community for embracing their small family-owned business. "We're stoked to expand our business and bring top-quality, tax-free cannabis products to more customers in the Hamptons. With Tribal Dash, we're investing in the local community and making accessible cannabis that is tax-free and top-shelf available to more people."

Tribal Dash is a cutting-edge app that allows customers to browse and select premium cannabis products for delivery. And with a vast selection of top-quality products, the Tribal Dash team ensures that customers will receive the best of the best at their doorstep.

"Our mission is simple: to provide our customers with the best possible experience when it comes to ordering premium cannabis products. We're all about customer satisfaction and will go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a seamless experience," said Yasmine Gumbs.

Tribal Dash is officially open for business in the Hamptons. Say goodbye to long dispensary lines and hello to convenience. Visit TribalDash.com to place your order or call the main phone number at 631-529-6252 for any inquiries or to place your order.

Tribal Dash is set to revolutionize the cannabis delivery industry with its cutting-edge technology, top-quality products, and exceptional customer service. If you're a cannabis connoisseur in the Hamptons, Tribal Dash is your go-to for premium, tax-free cannabis products delivered right to your doorstep.

About: Tribal Dash is a new 21+ recreational cannabis delivery app that offers a vast selection of premium, tax-free cannabis products available for delivery throughout the Hamptons. To have top-quality products delivered right to your doorstep visit www.TribalDash.com

