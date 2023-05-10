FUND THE PLANET and MetaBrewSociety Bring Innovative Sustainability Practices to the Beer Industry

MÜNCHEN, GERMANY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German companies FUND THE PLANET and MetaBrewSociety have teamed up to introduce innovative sustainability practices to the beer industry. Through the use of NFT technology and Amazon rainforest preservation, the partnership successfully offset the ecological footprint of the Spring Fest event held in Las Vegas from April 28 to April 30, 2023. By using Rainforest Tokens, which act as certificates issued by FUND THE PLANET, MetaBrewSociety protected 8,050 square meters of rainforest in Sarayacu, Peru, showcasing how blockchain technology can drive innovation and promote environmental responsibility.





MetaBrewSociety is committed to fighting climate change by starting with the offsetting of their ecological footprint through the protection of 3 square meters of rainforest for every beer box shipped globally. Meanwhile, FUND THE PLANET empowers local rainforest communities to preserve ecosystems by using an innovative strategy that prevents unsustainable practices. The partnership aims to boost rainforest conservation efforts in the Amazon while providing transparent and traceable climate mitigation methods.

Holger Mannweiler, CEO of MetaBrewSociety, stated that the partnership with FUND THE PLANET demonstrates the company's dedication to sustainability. Kuan-Ning Tseng, Head of Business Development, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Co-founder of FUND THE PLANET, emphasized the partnership's potential to boost rainforest conservation efforts in the Amazon.

FUND THE PLANET and MetaBrewSociety are at the forefront of environmental responsibility in their respective industries, with their shared vision for a sustainable future reshaping corporate and individual responsibility in the face of climate change.

About FUND THE PLANET

FUND THE PLANET is a Germany-based organization that uses blockchain technology for rainforest preservation and environmental sustainability. The organization targets the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of decent work and economic growth, effective climate action, and protection of life on land. Their sustainable rainforest preservation solution helps organizations and businesses reduce their carbon footprint, achieve carbon neutrality, foster the protection of lands and biodiversity, stop deforestation, and fight climate change.

