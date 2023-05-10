Hywin Holdings to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 16 May 2023

SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Hywin’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lawrence Lok, and Investor Relations Director, Mr. Ryan Teng, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 16. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: May 16, 2023

TIME: 08:00 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3KUQcoL

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

On April 25 th , 2023, Hywin’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Lawrence Lok, was recognized among the “Top Ten CFOs of 2022” at the 17th China CFO Conference authorized by Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and hosted by Xinlicai Magazine, a prestigious magazine in the corporate finance sector in China.

, 2023, Hywin’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Lawrence Lok, was recognized among the “Top Ten CFOs of 2022” at the 17th China CFO Conference authorized by Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and hosted by Xinlicai Magazine, a prestigious magazine in the corporate finance sector in China. On April 10 th , 2023, Hywin, Leonteq Securities AG ("Leonteq"), a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions, and Arta TechFin ("ARTA"), a hybrid fintech platform in traditional assets and digital assets, announced the successful launch of a principal-protected structured product with 9% risk control mechanism linked to the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index™ (FHGHC).

, 2023, Hywin, Leonteq Securities AG ("Leonteq"), a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions, and Arta TechFin ("ARTA"), a hybrid fintech platform in traditional assets and digital assets, announced the successful launch of a principal-protected structured product with 9% risk control mechanism linked to the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index™ (FHGHC). On March 23, 2023, Hywin reported solid financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022. Net Revenues increased by 17.6% to RMB1,036.0 million. Number of clients increased by 8.7% to 146,418 as of December 31, 2022 from 134,656 as of December 31, 2021.

On February 21, 2023, Hywin’s Hong Kong subsidiary “Hywin International” was elected as Vice Chair of the Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association (HKLPFA), a testament to Hywin’s intellectual leadership in alternatives asset management and its contributions to the Hong Kong-domiciled private equity industry.

On December 14th, 2022, the Company issued its first “Hywin Holdings Sustainability Report” which provides a comprehensive review of Hywin’s achievements in corporate governance, societal contributions, innovation, client services and talent development, and charts a roadmap for our continued sustainable growth.



About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. The Company also offers integrated and high-end health screening and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aims to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

