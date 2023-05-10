Flash News: OKX Lists New CETUS Perpetual Swap and Launches Trading Competition

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 10, 2023.

OKX Lists New CETUS Perpetual Swap



OKX is proud to announce the listing of a USDT-margined CETUS perpetual swap on May 10 at 11:00 (UTC). This addition came after OKX announced the launch of its CETUS/USDT spot pair, which enabled trading and depositing of CETUS on the exchange. For further details and contract specifications, click here.



In addition to the CETUS perpetual and spot listings, margin trading and savings for CETUS will be enabled on OKX on May 11 at 4:00 (UTC).



Cetus is a pioneer decentralized exchange and concentrated liquidity protocol built on the Sui and Aptos blockchain. As the protocol's native utility token, CETUS can be earned through liquidity mining on Cetus. The token has a total circulating supply of one billion tokens and runs on the Sui chain.



OKX Wallet and Hasaki Launch New Trading Competition



OKX Wallet has partnered with Hasaki to launch a trading competition called the "OKX Wallet x Hasaki (HAHA) Trading Campaign". From May 10 at 10:00 (UTC) to May 17 at 10:00 (UTC), users who trade Hasaki Inu (HAHA) tokens via their wallet will have a chance to win up to USD$5,000 in HAHA. For further details, click here.



Hasaki operates on a broad language database specifically designed for the blockchain industry, and can be thought of as a trainable AI assistant that serves the entire crypto ecosystem.



Hasaki's AI-based token (HAHA) incentivizes participation in the process of AI domestication and response training by encouraging users to provide feedback on the accuracy of Hasaki's responses.

