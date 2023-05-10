VectivBio Publishes Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

BASEL, Switzerland, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today published the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT at Memox (meeting room "Small Space"), Elisabethenstrasse 15, 4051 Basel, Switzerland.



Shareholders entered in the company's share register with the right to vote as of May 2, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. CEST / 4:00 p.m. EDT will be entitled to participate in the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Shareholders may also be represented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting by the independent proxy or their proxy, who does not need to be a shareholder, by completing and signing a proxy form. Such proxy form can be downloaded on the Computershare portal alongside the admission ticket. For further information on how to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to exercise rights, to issue voting instructions to the independent proxy or to grant proxy, shareholders can access the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting at www.edocumentview.com/VECT.

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio (Nasdaq: VECT) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Our lead product candidate is apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

VectivBio is also advancing its modular, small molecule CoMET platform to address a broad range of previously undruggable Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs). Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), propionic acidemia (PA), and other organic acidemias.

