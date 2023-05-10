Bekaert: General Meetings of Shareholders

English Dutch French

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



- Approval of a gross dividend of € 1.65

- Approval of the proposed reappointments

Today Bekaert’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place, chaired by Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The following main subjects were considered.

The meeting approved the balance sheet and the income statement per 31 December 2022, as submitted by the Board of Directors, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.65 per share.

The dividend ex-date is 11 May 2023. The dividend will be payable on 15 May 2023 by the following banks: ING Belgium, Bank Degroof Petercam, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Bank and Belfius Bank in Belgium, Société Générale in France, ABN AMRO Bank in the Netherlands and UBS in Switzerland.

The meeting acknowledged the 2022 annual report of the Board of Directors and approved the remuneration report for the year 2022. The meeting discharged the Directors and the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during the financial year 2022 and approved the remuneration of the Directors and the Statutory Auditor.

The meeting accepted the recommendations:

to reappoint Gregory Dalle as Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027;

to reappoint Maxime Parmentier as Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027;

to reappoint Oswald Schmid as Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024;

to reappoint Caroline Storme as Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027;

to reappoint Jürgen Tinggren as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027;

to reappoint Mei Ye as independent Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024.

The meeting approved a number of change of control provisions.

