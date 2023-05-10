Results of Pilot Study That Monitored Patients with Functional Dyspepsia, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Presented at Digestive Disease Week 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-Tech Medical today announced an oral presentation of an abstract entitled A Novel, Non-invasive, 6-day Wireless Motility Patch System Demonstrates Unique Myoelectrical Patterns in Patients with Functional Dyspepsia, Gastroparesis, and Vomiting at the recent Digestive Disease Week Annual Meeting held in Chicago May 6-9. Dr. Brian Lacy of Mayo Clinic, the principal investigator of the study, presented findings from the study conducted in collaboration with G-Tech.



The G-Tech Wireless Patch System (WPS) is a non-invasive diagnostic solution that helps physicians assess patient motility by monitoring myoelectrical signals from the stomach, small intestines and colon over multiple days. G-Tech received FDA 510(k) clearance for the WPS in 2022.

In the study, 23 patients with symptoms of functional dyspepsia, nausea, vomiting or gastroparesis underwent a four-hour gastric scintigraphy test. In addition, G-Tech’s patches were applied to the patient abdomen prior to scintigraphy. Patients continued to wear the patches for a mean of 4.8 days.

Patients with delayed gastric emptying at four hours had low gastric myoelectrical activity. In addition to demonstrating concordance with the gastric scintigraphy test, the G-Tech test also showed that patients with functional dyspepsia had relatively low gastric and intestinal myoelectric activity. Patients with nausea and vomiting had higher intestinal myoelectrical activity. Finally, patients with functional dyspepsia had reduced meal response throughout the GI tract compared to those with nausea and vomiting alone.

"It was a privilege to work with Dr. Lacy to help interpret our findings and compare them to gastric scintigraphy, which is the current gold standard test for delayed gastric emptying," said Dr. Anand Navalgund, the Director of Clinical Science for G-Tech.

"The results are promising," said Steve Axelrod, CEO of G-Tech. “Our ability to monitor GI patients noninvasively over multiple days has clear advantages. We will soon begin working on an expanded study to help us learn more about stratifying patients with unclear diagnoses into distinct groups of patients with delayed gastric emptying and other diagnoses, such as functional dyspepsia.”

About G-Tech Medical

G-Tech Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to developing low-cost, non-invasive gastrointestinal monitoring solutions for patients with chronic GI disorders. G-Tech’s wearable wireless patch will provide patient-specific motility data to physicians, helping them assess underlying causes of GI disorders and develop targeted therapies. The company is headquartered at Fogarty Innovation, 2495 Hospital Drive, Suite 300, Mountain View, CA 94040. For further information, please visit www.GTechMedical.com or email info@gtechmedical.com.

Media Contact

Rob Kirby

G-Tech Medical

rob@gtechmedical.com