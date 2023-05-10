Mimecast Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the executive appointment of David Call as Chief Financial Officer. Call joins Mimecast on the heels of two new executive appointments in April as part of its organizational focus on customer centricity. With more than 20 years of experience leading finance teams in high tech and enterprise software environments, Call will help shape the company’s strategic roadmap during a period of transformative growth. He will report directly to Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer.



“At Mimecast, we hold ourselves to the standard that actions speak louder than words,” said Bauer. “The appointment of David Call as Chief Financial Officer, as well as our two recent appointments in April, signify our company’s continuing commitment to investing in deeply experienced executives with a proven track record of success. David has led finance teams at industry leaders like McAfee and Intel, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Mimecast family.”

Call most recently served as CFO with defi Solutions. Previously, he spent 7 years at McAfee where he served as business unit CFO for both consumer and enterprise security divisions. Call also spent more than 10 years at Intel in various senior leadership finance roles, including their Software & Services Group and the Intel Platform Security Group, before taking a leadership role at McAfee following Intel’s acquisition.

“Mimecast’s 20-year track record of growth and innovation was a key factor in my decision to join the company,” said Call. “I’m thrilled to join the Mimecast executive leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company’s transformational journey. I look forward to helping Mimecast exceed its growth and financial goals while continuing to foster a collaborative, values-driven culture.”

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility.

