Veritext Legal Solutions Launches New Complimentary CPD Webinar Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is offering an all-new continuing professional development webinar titled “E-Trials Simplified: Trends in Managing Digital Documents and Key Considerations for Electronic Trials in Canada” that will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 2pm EST.



The webinar is eligible for one CPD credit and will be an in-depth look at the benefits and efficiencies of e-trials. It will cover advancing technologies in litigation and provide best practices for managing, presenting and marking documents with practical easy-to-use tips for conducting a successful e-trial in Canada. Topics to be discussed include:

Organizing large volumes of digital data

Presenting and annotating digital documents

Entering exhibits and documents for ID

Implementing videoconferencing solutions

Managing real-time transcripts

Maintaining data security

Creating offline backups

Arranging technical support

The webinar will be presented by Christy Pratt, vice president, Veritext Canada, and include as guest speakers Ryan Snushall, Canadian national account executive, Thomson Reuters Case Center, and Rose P. Singh, CEO, Triage Data Solutions.

“We look forward to exploring the benefits and efficiencies of e-trials with experts in this space,” states Pratt. “This is a topic that is so important to firms right now as technology plays an important role in leveling the playing field when it comes to litigation. I look forward to being able to bring such valuable content to Canadian litigators.”

In addition, this webinar will take an up-close look at the lessons learned from Thomas and Saik'uz First Nation v. Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., the first e-trial in Vancouver, British Columbia, which ran for 189 days.

For more information or to register for this complimentary webinar, visit https://info.veritext.com/CPD-ETrials-51823.html.

