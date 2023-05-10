brüst not just coffee Launches Capital Raise to Continue Disrupting the Coffee Market

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional coffee brand, brüst not just coffee, has launched their capital raise on investment platform FrontFundr and reached 86% of its raise target in funds processing from over 50 potential investors in just 3 days!



brüst is disrupting the coffee industry by becoming the leader in the functional coffee sector in Canada. With over 720 points of distribution including Walmart, Loblaws, and Whole Foods, and 3,000+ ecommerce customers, brüst's growth is off the charts. The company expects to reach $2M in revenue in 2023, with the addition of Whole Foods, Farm Boy, and Costco as new distribution partners. The company aims to disrupt the North American coffee industry, which is valued at $22.1B for the at-home segment alone.

There are 40 million cups of coffee per day consumed by North Americans who wish their coffee had additional functional benefits. brüst is on a mission to provide these consumers with delicious products with benefits beyond just caffeine. brüst’s current products consist of cold-brewed coffees that are designed with a balance of taste and performance. They use hand-picked, 100% Arabica beans from Colombia and Brazil that are carefully roasted, steeped in triple filtered cold water, for a less acidic taste, and then combined with the highest quality protein to give consumers delicious sustained energy in a bottle.

"We’re excited to support brüst's mission to disrupt the North American coffee industry. You can see the excitement in just how fast they reached their goal. The company and management has a proven track record of success that is apparent to investors and bodes well for its future,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “FrontFundr is providing the platform to not only make that future a reality, but it also allows brüst customers to become co-owners and share in its success.”

“We are so happy that FrontFundr exists, because they are helping us democratize the investment process. You don't need to be from an investment firm or be an experienced investor — you simply need to be a fan of brüst,” says Josh Barr, one of brüst’s co-founders. “We wanted to make our investment round accessible to those that love our product. Those who are interested can make a minimum investment of $250, which will secure common shares in brüst along with other perks (free brüst, brüst swag, and a chance to play tennis with world renowned Canadian tennis player and brüst investor, Denis Shapovalov) in return!”

brüst has grown from a regional company in 2020 to a national beverage business in 2023. This growth can be attributed to their consumers’ loyalty and love of their product. These consumers have rated brüst on average 4.7-stars eclipsing their US rivals. brüst is using an omnichannel approach to reach these consumers while maintaining strong margins to support its fast growth.

The investment campaign on FrontFundr provides a unique opportunity for investors to support this innovative company and help brüst disrupt the North American coffee industry.

The minimum amount to invest in coffee disruption is just $250 CAD.



Invest today at https://www.frontfundr.com/brust



About FrontFundr



FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. With a community of over 30,000 users, FrontFundr gives everyday investors the chance to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows Canadians to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250.

To learn more about FrontFundr, visit www.frontfundr.com

