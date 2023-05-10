Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Expands Reach with New Partnerships and Announces Summer Hirefest

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announced two new partnerships with Kappa Delta Chi Sorority and Lean In Latinas, two Latina focused organizations.



PDN has collaborated with Kappa Delta Chi Sorority and Lean In Latinas to launch easy-to-access job boards for members of these organizations. The PDN partner network includes over 30 job sites and organizations supporting diverse talent.

“Adding Kappa Delta Chi Sorority and Lean In Latinas expands our reach in the Latina community. We’re thrilled to welcome these partners to the network and look forward to creating new opportunities for their members,” said Russell Esquivel, SVP of PDN.

After successful job events in Chicago and Boston, PDN is hosting six virtual, hybrid, and/or in-person career fairs for diverse professionals this summer. These events are co-sponsored with partners that include the National Urban League, NAACP, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho.

These recruitment events provide opportunities for employers to showcase their talent acquisition brand and open job positions to thousands of diverse professionals across America. Learn more about the Summer Hirefest here: https://dei.prodivnet.com/summer-hire-fest/

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.prodivnet.com. Please click on “Investor Relations.”

