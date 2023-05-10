Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market to reach USD 13.04 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.6 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market ”. The total global market size for the “Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market” was valued at USD 7.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 13.04 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 7.32 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 13.04 Bn CAGR 8.6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186945

Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Life Science Analytics Market report presents current, ongoing, and future trends and market opportunities and developing market strategies. The report provides in detail the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market's drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges and gives a comprehensive analysis of the market. The major key players in the global market are analyzed in the report to study their role in the market and future strategies.

Data was collected from the large sample using primary (Surveys, questionnaire administration , and phone interviews with industry specialists, market leaders etc.) and secondary ( government official websites, annual reports, etc) research methods. PORTER’s five forces analysis determines the strengths and weaknesses of industries. PESTLE was used to understand various market factors. SWOT analysis was used to find the strengths and weaknesses of the industry.

Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices are used to assist in the diagnosis of dental disorders as well as their treatment procedures. This equipment provides dentists to enhance their working area as well as offers better diagnostic results. It includes dental chairs, dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, handpieces and others.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186945

Increase in the prevalence of dental diseases to fuel the market growth

Dental disorders are a major and common problem across the world. The Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices market growth is driven by well-developed technology and an increase in oral disease patients. The increased number of patients such as cavities, carcinoma, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity, and gum disease, and increasing awareness about hygiene among people drive the market growth over the period. The increasing geriatric population due to the various types of dental infection , poor diet, and rapid development are fueling the market. However, inadequate reimbursement policies and the high cost of devices are expected to restrain the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices market growth.

North America to hold the global market during the forecast period at a significant CAGR of 9.2 percent

In 2022, North America dominated the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices market. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases, high demand for cosmetic dentistry, and favourable reimbursement policies for dental procedures are primary factors that are driving market growth in this region. R and D activities to bring new innovative technology regarding Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices are expected to boost the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices industry during the forecast period.

Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation

Based on the devices, the Dental Diagnostic Devices segment is to account for the market throughout the forecast period

The Dental Diagnostic Devices segment held the largest market share with 15.2 percent in 2022 and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by a rise in the incidence of dental disorders among the population and technological advancement. For example, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, instrument delivery systems, dental lasers, radiography equipment, and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scans. Dental problems in the elderly, such as caries, oral candidiasis, and xerostomia, are influencing the demand for medical devices.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/186945

By Devices:

• Diagnostic Devices

o CAD/CAM Systems

o Instrument Delivery systems

o Extra oral Radiology Equipment

o Intra Oral Radiology Equipment

o Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

• Surgical Devices

o Dental Laser

o Dental handpieces

o Dental Forceps & Pliers

o Curettes and Scalers

o Dental Probes

o Dental Burs

o Electrosurgical Equipment

o Others

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Key Players include:

• Biolase Technologies

• Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

• 3M Company

• Danaher Corp.

• American Medicals

• Zolar Dental Laser

• Midmark Diagnostic Group

• A-Dec Inc.

• Dentsply International, Inc.

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Planmeca OY

• Henry Schein Inc.

• KaVo Kerr

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186945

Key questions answered in the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market are:

What are Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices?

What was the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market?

What are the key benefits of the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market?

What are the new trends in Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices?

Which segment dominated the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market?

Who are the key players in the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Devices, End-Users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Medical Devices research firm that has also published the following reports:

Medical Suction Devices Market : The total market size was valued at USD 865 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1275.09 Bn. The growth in the aging population and the rise in respiratory diseases is expected to drive market growth.

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market : The total market size was valued at USD 19.82 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 33.98 Bn. The increasing patient pool and rise in disposable income is expected to drive market growth.

Dental Sterilization Devices Market : The total market size was valued at USD 2.49 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.79 Bn. With an increasing number of dental facilities and a growing pool of dental care recruits, the growing prevalence of dental ailments is expected to drive market growth.

Dental Consumables Market : The total market size was valued at USD 32.75 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 62.30 Bn. The increasing number of dental cavities and oral health problems are expected to drive market growth.

Surgical Equipment Market : The total market size was valued at USD 14.2 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 21.4 Bn. The increasing demand for surgeries and innovative surgical equipment is expected to drive the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.