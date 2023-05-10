Fleet Management Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 10.4% by 2030, Size, Share, Rising Trends, Market Demand and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Fleet Management Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. Because market reports lend a hand with improved decision-making and more revenue generation, today’s businesses choose market research report solution such as Fleet Management market reports. The report also aids in prioritizing market goals and attaining profitable business. This market analysis report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. Analysis and estimations attained through the massive information gathered in the dependable Fleet Management marketing document are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global fleet management market is expected to reach the value of USD 66,769,178.99 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The fleet management market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Fleet management is the processes and practices involved in managing a company's fleet of vehicles. Fleet management includes cars, trucks, vans, and other vehicles used for business purposes. It also involves many practices, such as vehicle acquisition, maintenance, fuel management, driver management, and safety and compliance. The goal of fleet management is to optimize the use of company vehicles to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Effective fleet management can help companies to increase productivity, reduce downtime, and extend the useful life of their vehicles. It can also help to improve driver behavior, reduce accidents, and ensure compliance with regulations and policies. Fleet management is used in various industries, including transportation, logistics, delivery services, and construction. Advanced technologies, such as GPS tracking and telematics, have made fleet management more effective and efficient in recent years.

Major factors expected to boost the growth of the fleet management market in the forecast period are the rise in several industrial applications, including aerospace, steel, power, chemical, and others. Furthermore, the increased resistance to load variations is the benefit of fleet management, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the fleet management market.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Fleet Management market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Fleet Management market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Fleet Management Market The North American Fleet Management Market The European Fleet Management Market MEA Fleet Management Market Entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The most prominent players in the Fleet Management market include.

TRAXALL

Donlen LeasePlan

Enterprise Holdings

Emkay

Chevin Fleet Solutions

Deutsche Leasing AG

BERGSTROM AUTOMOTIVE

TÜV SÜD

Motive Technologies, Inc.

ALD Automotive

VEL’CO

Avrios

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Rarestep, Inc.

OviDrive B.V.

FleetCompany GmbH

Sixt Leasing (Acquired by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH)

Fleetcare Pty Ltd.

Capital Lease Group

Wilmar Inc.

Wheels

NEXTRAQ, LLC

Avis Budget Group

Zeemac Vehicle Acquisition & Fleet Services

Recent Development

In October 2022, Chevin Fleet Solutions announced that the Company had launched new applications, ‘FleetWave Technician’ and ‘FleetWave Driver’, for its fleet management software products.

In February 2022, Element Fleet Management Corp. announced that the Company launched the Arc by Element, an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) fleet offering to help clients navigate and simplify the complex transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

Opportunities

Rise in the Demand for Utility Vehicles

Utility vehicles are vehicles designed and used for carrying goods or passengers. These vehicles include trucks, vans, buses, and similar vehicles used for commercial purposes. The utility vehicle market is a crucial component of the global automobile industry and has witnessed significant growth over the past decades. The rise in demand for utility vehicles can be attributed to several factors, including the growth of the e-commerce industry, increasing urbanization, and the need for efficient transportation systems. As more and more businesses rely on utility vehicles for their transportation needs, the demand for fleet management services and software is also expected to increase. One of the reasons for the rise in demand for utility vehicles is the growth of the e-commerce industry. The demand for transportation services has increased with the increasing number of online shopping platforms. As a result, the use of utility vehicles has become more common, and fleet management has become more critical.

Key Market Segments Covered in Fleet Management Industry Research

Offering

Solution

Services

Lease Type

On-Lease

Without Lease

Mode of Transport

Automotive

Marine

Rolling Stock

Aircraft

Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)

Hardware

GPS Tracking Devices

Dash Cameras

Bluetooth Tracking Tags (BLE Beacons)

Fleet Size

Small Fleets (1-5 Vehicles)

Medium Fleets (5-20 Vehicles)

Large and Enterprise Fleets (20-50+ Vehicles)

Communication Range

Short-Range Communication

Long-Range Communication

Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Technology

GNSS

Cellular Systems

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

Computational Methods

Decision-Making

RFID

Function

Monitoring Driver Behaviour

Fuel Consumption

ELD Complaint

Route Management

Vehicle Maintenance Updates

Delivery Schedule

Accident Prevention

Real-Time Vehicle Location

Mobile Apps

Operations

Private

Commercial

Business Type

Small Businesses

Large Businesses

End User

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Energy & Utilities

Mining

Government

Healthcare

Agriculture

Construction

Key Industry Drivers:

Increase in Demand for the Logistics Due to the E-Commerce Industry

Fleet management is a practice that allows organizations to manage and coordinate delivery vehicles to achieve optimum efficiency and reduce costs. The practice of fleet management is used to monitor and record couriers and delivery personnel. It requires a system of technologies that make it easier for the fleet manager to coordinate the activities from fuel management to planning the routes- and can be easily managed using fleet management software. The expansion of the e-commerce industry has significantly impacted the logistics industry. Logistics has been considered the backbone of the e-commerce industry as it immediately affects planned operations, stockrooms, and production network organizations. They will progressively depend on re-evaluating to deal with the rising requests related to internet business portion development. Embracing this course either for the last-mile conveyance or for request satisfaction will empower them to guarantee predictable, dependable, productive, and misfire-free conveyance. Thus, this can be a great factor in managing and expanding the pressure due to the expected growth of the e-commerce business industry.

Rise in Demand for Improvement of Customer Services

Customers nowadays are smarter and have higher expectations than ever before. Customer satisfaction and happiness are among the most important considerations for any company. Regardless of the business sector, unhappy customers won't be customers for long, so it's important to keep them happy and feel valued. This is true for logistics and fleet management as well, where the retention of customers is key to long-term success. Improving customer services and satisfaction through improved fleet management performance is a key factor expected to boost the global fleet management market. In today's competitive market, businesses recognize the importance of customer satisfaction and use advanced technologies in fleet management solutions to optimize their operations and improve customer experiences

Fleet Management Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the fleet management market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, South Africa and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the fleet management market owing to the growing adoption of fleet management drive control systems in the aerospace and marine industry. The U.S. is a dominating country as it is home to many giant market players in the fleet management market. Germany dominates in the Europe region due to increasing research and development activities in hydraulic control systems, along with technological advancements. China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing and industrial robotics.

Critical Insights Related to the Fleet Management Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Fleet Management Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Fleet Management Market, By Offering Global Fleet Management Market, By Lease Type Global Fleet Management Market, By Mode of Transport Global Fleet Management Market, By Vehicle Type Global Fleet Management Market, By Hardware Global Fleet Management Market, By Fleet Size Global Fleet Management Market, By Communication Range Global Fleet Management Market, By Deployment Model Global Fleet Management Market, By Technology Global Fleet Management Market, By Function Global Fleet Management Market, By Operations Global Fleet Management Market, By End User Global Fleet Management Market, By Region Global Fleet Management Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

