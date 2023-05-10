Bravo Multinational Taps Industry Veterans Grant Cramer and Frank Hagan as CEO and President

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) has appointed renowned American actor and executive producer, Grant Cramer, as CEO and Emmy-nominated producer, Frank Hagan, as President, effective immediately. Their proven track record in business and entertainment, along with their extensive network of contacts in the industry, make them the ideal leaders to drive Bravo's growth and expansion.



Cramer replaces Merle Ferguson, bringing over three decades of experience in the entertainment industry, including working as an actor, writer, director, producer, and production executive. Cramer has overseen the development and production of 14 feature films, including End Of Watch, Escape Plan, and 2 Guns.

"I am honored to be taking on this new role at Bravo," said Cramer. "I feel privileged to lead the company alongside Frank, whose extensive experience and proven ability to produce marketable and innovative content will be invaluable in driving the growth and expansion of our business. Together with the support of our talented team and Board of Directors, we are committed to maximizing shareholder value and achieving great success in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors."

Hagan, known for his exceptional experience in both business and entertainment industries, has produced national and local TV shows, award-winning talk shows such as Donahue and Oprah, and reality programs for various networks, streaming platforms, and even Broadway. With over 30 years of experience, Hagan has built a reputation for producing solid and marketable program ideas.

Hagan also commented, “I am deeply humbled and excited to have the opportunity to join Bravo as its President. I look forward to working with the talented team to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver engaging and dynamic content to audiences around the world."

Bravo Multinational has also announced its new board of directors, with Richard Kaiser remaining as CFO, Corporate Governance Officer, Secretary, and Director. Kayla Slick joins as COO and Director, and Josh Vance becomes a Director.

"We are confident that with Grant Cramer and Frank Hagan at the helm, Bravo Multinational is well-positioned to achieve long-term success," said Richard Kaiser, CFO, Bravo Multinational, inc. "Their combined leadership qualities, industry expertise, and vision for growth and expansion make them the ideal team to propel the company to new heights. Their shared passion and leadership skills will undoubtedly solidify Bravo's position as a key player in its respective sectors. I look forward to working alongside Grant and Frank as we turn this strong vision for the future into a reality."

On April 11, 2023, as a result of a private transaction, the control block of voting stock of Bravo was transferred from an officer and director to previously unaffiliated third parties. This transaction was described more specifically in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 27, 2023. As part of this transaction fees and salaries previously accrued were forgiven and eliminated. It is anticipated that a change in the Company’s business model and a change in control of the board will occur shortly when all regulatory requirements have been met.

To learn more about Bravo Multinational, visit www.bravomultinational.com .

Executive Biographies:

Grant Cramer - CEO and Director. Grant Cramer is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry with over three decades of experience. He has worked as an actor, writer, director, producer, and production executive. As the founder and president of Landafar Entertainment and Global Pictures Media, he has overseen the development and production of 14 feature films, including End Of Watch, Escape Plan, and 2 Guns. Mr. Cramer’s impressive filmography includes executive producing Lone Survivor, November Man, and Arctic Dogs. He also produced And So It Goes, which was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton. His 30-minute short film Say Goodnight, Michael won several awards, including the Grand Jury Award at the New York International Independent Film Festival. Mr. Cramer is currently working on several upcoming projects, including Neponset Circle and On Silver Wings.

About Bravo Multinational, Inc.

Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) is pursuing business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. The Company’s mission is to create long-term value for its shareholders from high-growth business opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, including the Company’s filings disclosed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

Bravo Multinational Inc.

Email: rich@bravomultinational.com

Phone: 757-306-6090