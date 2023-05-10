Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is matching employees’ individual donations to fire relief efforts made through Cenovus Cares, its giving and volunteering program.

Cenovus’s donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term. Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

“The safety of our staff and their neighbours during this difficult time is our priority, and we’re doing what we can to support them,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “Once the wildfire threat has subsided, we’ll continue to work with impacted communities in our operating areas to determine how we can best support a resilient recovery.”

Cenovus is grateful for the efforts of its teams who have worked tirelessly to keep the company’s people and assets safe, as well as the support of provincial emergency management teams, firefighters and other first responders to keep our communities safe.

